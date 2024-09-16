Four Walls Whiskey Launches the Next Phase of "Come on in!" Campaign with New Video

Irish American Brand by Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, and Charlie Day Continues Expansion

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Walls Irish American Whiskey, founded by Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, and Charlie Day, has captivated bartenders and whiskey fans alike since its launch less than a year ago. The brand, known for its dedication to celebrating classic bar culture, continues its momentum today with the release of the next phase of the "Come on in!" campaign, accompanied by a new video.

Watch the video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/--v7MN2EO8w

Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, and Rob McElhenney reveal a new Four Walls Whiskey video. The Irish American brand celebrates expanded distribution in the next phase of its “Come on in!” campaign.

The new spot wryly embraces the brand's supposed lack of innovation as a point of pride, even though Irish American whiskey is a new but growing category in itself. This aligns with Four Walls' increasing footprint throughout the U.S. including chain stores across California (Total Wine & More, Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, and Raley's), Pennsylvania (watch the trio's message to Pennsylvania on YouTube ), Florida, and the Northeast.

Heading into fall, Four Walls' signature shot-and-beer specials will be rolling out at neighborhood bars wherever the better brown is sold (watch the Shot + Beer promo on YouTube ) and baseball fans can enjoy Chase Utley's "The Man" Four Walls cocktails at Citizens Bank Park as long as the season continues (watch that video here: YouTube ).

Later this month, Glenn Howerton will also appear at several NYC bars and in October, Four Walls will sponsor the Del Mar Food & Wine Festival, featuring an appearance by Rob McElhenney.

About Rob, Charlie & Glenn

Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton have always had a knack for crafting fine things together. Like a fine whiskey, their collective work has only gotten richer and intensified its distinct flavor through the years. As award-winning writers, producers, and actors, they've collaborated on a number of projects, including sixteen record-breaking seasons of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and as friends, they've collaborated on a number of great nights out. Four Walls Irish American Whiskey is their way of sharing those good times.

About Four Walls Whiskey

Four Walls is an award-winning Irish American Whiskey brand from Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, and Charlie Day that is a tribute to the four walls the gang calls home - the bar. Made from grain and malt Irish Whiskies blended with bold American Rye, The Better Brown is smooth enough for shots but bold enough to stand on its own in classic cocktails, a true utility whiskey for both real bartenders and those who play the part on TV. A proud partner of Wrexham AFC , Four Walls is currently available via e-commerce in the U.S., physically in bars and stores throughout PA, NY, CA, FL, NJ, MD, DE, and D.C., and is heading to a location near you soon. Four Walls encourages its drinkers to enjoy The Better Brown responsibly.

