Four Walls Whiskey Named Official Sponsor of Wrexham AFC's "Fourth Wall" Kop Stand

News provided by

Four Walls Whiskey

22 Feb, 2024, 09:13 ET

WREXHAM, United Kingdom, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wrexham AFC is pleased to announce Four Walls, the new Irish American Whiskey brand from Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton, as the official sponsor of the Fourth Wall Temporary Kop stand in the hallowed STōK Cae Ras.

Wrexham AFC Co-Chairman Rob McElhenney and his Four Walls Whiskey Co-Founders Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day announced the news via a video shared today.

The Temporary Kop opened at the end of December and has allowed the club to welcome an additional 2,289+ fans to every home game.  By opening the stand, Wrexham now benefits from having their vocal home support located behind each goal, and by making more match tickets available to the fanbase, the team has set their highest home league attendance since 1980… twice.

Wrexham AFC Executive Director, Humphrey Ker, said: "We are delighted to have Four Walls sponsor our Fourth Wall. The stand has been a brilliant addition in helping us to set new attendance records. We're looking forward to welcoming more of our members to the Fourth Wall Temporary Kop Stand."

While the current Four Walls Whiskey release is not yet widely available in Wrexham, the ultra-premium, limited-edition 'Bartender's Blend' that sold out in the U.S. is available to drink exclusively at The Turf and within the Racecourse Ground suites. A handful of limited bottles are also available from Master of Malt and Amazon to ship within the U.K.

U.S. fans can order Four Walls whiskey and merchandise at FourWallsWhiskey.com or by visiting local stores in NY, PA, CA, FL, NJ, MD, DE & D.C.

About Rob, Charlie & Glenn 
Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton have always had a knack for crafting fine things together. Like a fine whiskey, their collective work has only gotten richer and intensified its distinct flavor through the years. As award-winning writers, producers, and actors, they've collaborated on a number of projects, including sixteen record-breaking seasons of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and as friends, they've collaborated on a number of great nights out. Four Walls Irish American Whiskey is their way of sharing those good times.

About Four Walls Whiskey
Four Walls is a new Irish American Whiskey brand from Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day that is a tribute to the four walls the gang calls home - the bar. Made from grain and malt Irish Whiskies blended with bold American Rye, The Better Brown is smooth enough for shots but bold enough to stand on its own in classic cocktails, a true utility whiskey for both real bartenders and those who play the part on TV.  A proud partner of Wrexham AFC, Four Walls is currently available via e-commerce in 40+ states in the U.S. at FourWallsWhiskey.com, ReserveBar, Flaviar, and Caskers, and in bars and physical stores across Pennsylvania, New York, California,  Florida, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C and will be coming to other states as well as Wrexham soon. As always, Four Walls encourages its drinkers to enjoy The Better Brown responsibly.

About Wrexham AFC
Wrexham Association Football Club is based in Wrexham, North Wales, and competes in League Two, the fourth tier of the English football league pyramid. Formed in 1864, they are the oldest club in Wales and the third oldest professional team in the world. Wrexham has won the Welsh Cup a record 23 times and beaten some of the biggest clubs in the game in the English FA Cup and UEFA European Cup Winners Cup. The STōK Cae Ras, home to Wrexham AFC, is the world's oldest international stadium that still continues to host international games.

Wrexham AFC is owned by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. The goal of the new owners is to grow the team and establish Wrexham AFC as a Premier League club in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham. This goal is being pursued through four guiding principles: i) to protect the heritage of Wrexham AFC; ii) to reinforce the values of the community; iii) to use Rob and Ryan's resources to grow the exposure of the club at home and abroad; and iv) to create a winning culture. For more information, please visit wrexhamafc.co.uk.

