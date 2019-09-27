Four Ways to Optimize Your Business LinkedIn Page

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For businesses operating in the 21st century, LinkedIn is the best online professional social media platform out there. With millions of company pages already up and running, if your business doesn't have a space on LinkedIn, then you're missing out on a lot of potentially valuable exposure to fellow businesses and professionals. However, just making a LinkedIn page doesn't cut it these days–in order to get the most out of a presence on LinkedIn, your company needs to optimize its LinkedIn page to make sure it accurately reflects what your brand stands for and what your business does. There are a few key ways to optimize your LinkedIn page listed below. See what tips you can incorporate into your LinkedIn page to bring it to the next level.

Tell us about yourself: In order to optimize your company's LinkedIn page, you need to tell people about your company. LinkedIn features an "about" section intended for this purpose. Use it to your advantage by cultivating an engaging "about me" section, giving essential information about your company, what it does, where you are, and sources backing your credibility. Use strategic keywords to optimize your SEO. LinkedIn is a professional platform, so more technical keywords that are unique to your industry, may be incorporated in your page; these keywords will also back your SEO. Create a visual profile: LinkedIn profiles with profile pictures and customized header images will get more views than those without. Carola Jain , CMO of Spartan, asserts that these visuals should be fit to LinkedIn's required dimensions for maximum quality and a highly professional appearance. Tailor your visuals towards what message your brand is trying to convey through your LinkedIn page, but keep in mind that the standard is a brand logo profile picture paired with a customized header conveying a brand style, values, or current mission. Value brand consistency: If your brand is active on a variety of social media platforms, there should be a general brand consistency throughout all of them. This includes a whole branding package, equipped with common fonts, colors, brand logos, and messaging. An inconsistent brand will give off the wrong message to clients and potential business partners, as if your brand has competing values and styles under one roof. Keep generating content: The only way that social media platforms are useful for generating leads and traffic is if your brand utilizes them to their full potential. This means posting content regularly, and not just any content; by posting high-quality, well-sourced content on your LinkedIn page, you're contributing something of value to the site and to your industry, attracting more clicks and more eyes to your page and to your website. Spartan CMO, Carola Jain , suggests sticking to a regular content schedule to show consistency.

LinkedIn is a premiere professional tool for any business with an online presence. Optimizing your LinkedIn page can provide a series of benefit to your business, connecting you with potential talent, business partners, and even client leads. See how you can improve your page to reap these benefits today.

