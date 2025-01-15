Four Wheel Campers Adds External Power Ports as a Standard Feature in All Flatbed and Slide-In Campers

The addition of external power ports equips every flatbed and slide-in camper with multiple charging and power options to suit a variety of needs:

12 Volt DC Power for Starlink: Efficiently power your Starlink setup through the external DC port, ensuring reliable internet access no matter where your adventures take you.

120 Volt AC Power: Charge essential gear or operate your induction stove seamlessly with 120V AC power outlets.

USB and USB-C Ports: Keep small devices like phones, tablets, and cameras charged and ready to go with convenient USB and USB-C ports.

Innovation Meets Convenience

Four Wheel Campers is committed to delivering features that elevate the overlanding experience for customers. By making external power ports standard, the company ensures that adventurers have the power solutions they need for a connected and comfortable journey. These ports are designed to provide efficient power for Starlink setups, essential gear, and small devices, making every trip more convenient and enjoyable.

Designed for Modern Overlanders

The external power ports are seamlessly integrated into the camper's design, offering reliable performance while maintaining the sleek, classic look that Four Wheel Campers is known for. These ports enhance the convenience of the campers, aligning with Four Wheel Campers' mission to innovate and provide exceptional outdoor solutions.

Available Now

The new external power ports are included as a standard feature in all flatbed and slide-in camper models and are available immediately. Customers can learn more by visiting the Four Wheel Campers website or reaching out to their local dealer.

About Four Wheel Campers

Founded in 1972, Four Wheel Campers has been at the forefront of the overlanding industry, specializing in innovative pop-up campers designed to fit just about any truck on the market. Known for their exceptional craftsmanship, reliability, and customer-focused approach, Four Wheel Campers enables adventurers to maximize their trucks' potential for confident and convenient exploration of the great outdoors.

Media Contact:

Sarah Daniels

Communications and Events Manager

Four Wheel Campers

[email protected]

Four Wheel Campers - Pop Up Truck Camper Leader Since 1972

SOURCE Four Wheel Campers