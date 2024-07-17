Four Wheel Campers Announces New CEO

WOODLAND, Calif., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Wheel Campers, the global leader in pop-up truck campers for over 50 years and a rapidly growing private equity-backed manufacturer and distributor, announces the appointment of Larry Baab as Chief Executive Officer and Board Member. In this role, Mr. Baab will lead the global business, including long-term strategy and growth plans, with full operating responsibilities. The company's products are manufactured and distributed from its headquarters in Woodland, CA. The line of campers is perfect for backcountry adventures, cycling, motocross, climbing, skiing, surfing, fishing, and hunting. These custom products are sold globally through direct-to-consumer ecommerce, company-owned dealerships, and independent dealer channels.

Larry Baab, CEO and Board Member

Mr. Baab brings a history of leadership roles in world-class companies such as Johnson & Johnson and Stanley Black & Decker, along with several private equity-backed portfolio company growth and turnaround experiences. For the prior five years, he has led two of the four divisions at Johnson Outdoors, Inc. Mr. Baab holds a B.S. Degree from Azusa Pacific University and an M.B.A. from the University of New Haven.

"I'm excited that Larry is on board at Four Wheel Campers and look forward to the impact that his leadership can make to the Company's next phase of growth. The experience that Larry brings to his new responsibilities of leading commercial expansion, digital marketing, product innovation, team development, and operating performance will reinforce Four Wheel Camper's category leadership position," said Dan Phelps, Managing Partner of Salt Creek Capital.

"It's already been a tremendous experience being with Four Wheel Campers business and partnering with Salt Creek Capital. The team at Four Wheel Campers is as passionate about the outdoors as our camper owners. I met many of our camper owners back in May at Overland Expo West in Flagstaff, AZ, and it gave me a great appreciation for how meaningful our campers are to those with a love for the outdoors and overlanding, and enjoy activities such as camping, climbing, skiing, surfing, fishing, and more."

About Four Wheel Campers

Founded in 1972, Four Wheel Campers is the leading manufacturer of pop-up truck campers for off-roading. Based in Woodland, CA, the company's market leading products are performance-driven, adventure-travel, lifestyle solutions for customers around the world. Four Wheel Campers sells its products directly to consumers and through a network of domestic and international dealership locations. More information is available at www.fourwheelcampers.com.

About Salt Creek Capital

Salt Creek Capital is a San Francisco Bay Area-based private equity firm that partners with experienced operating executives to acquire profitable companies with up to $100 million in revenue. Salt Creek Capital takes a long-term approach to investing in lower middle market businesses and seeks to create value by working closely with management teams to accelerate growth and improve operating efficiencies. For more information, please contact Tyler Romrell at [email protected] or visit www.saltcreekcap.com.

