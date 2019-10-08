Four White Lodging Properties Earn Readers' Choice Award from Condé Nast Traveler

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- White Lodging, one of the nation's fastest growing and most innovative hotel development and management companies, is pleased to announce that four of its properties earned recognition in the Condé Nast Traveler 32nd Annual Readers' Choice Awards.

The four White Lodging properties won the following honors:

The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch was ranked Number 6 Resort in the United States and the Number 3 Resort in the West.

and the Number 3 Resort in the West. The JW Marriott Austin ranked Number 1 in the Top 20 Hotels in Texas .

. Le Méridien Denver Downtown ranked Number 6 in the Top 20 Hotels Colorado.

The JW Marriott Indianapolis ranked Number 8 in the Top 20 Hotels in The Midwest

"Our goal is to always to deliver a world-class hospitality experience," Ken Barrett, White Lodging's president and CEO, hospitality management. "Being selected by our guests is a true testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and our ability to create memorable experiences."

The 2019 Readers' Choice Awards are published exclusively on Condé Nast Traveler's website at https://www.cntraveler.com/the-bests/readers-choice-awards and celebrated in the November issue.

Explore these award-winning hotels from White Lodging:

About White Lodging

White Lodging, established in 1985, is one of the leading ownership, development, and management companies in America. An innovative trendsetter, the organization's portfolio includes convention, urban lifestyle, and suburban select hotels with more than $1 billion in managed revenue. White Lodging operates more than 90-premium hotels, 30 restaurants and 30 brands in 19 states. Success knows no boundaries at White Lodging, where associates and leadership have consistently earned superior guest satisfaction scores, top market share and industry-leading profit margins while recruiting the best, brightest, and most passionate professionals in every discipline for three decades. White Lodging is a proud winner of the Gallup Great Workplace Award. For more information about White Lodging, visit www.whitelodging.com, or connect on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

