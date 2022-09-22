Four Women to Receive Woman of Purpose Growth Grants from Les Dames d'Escoffier and YETI

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Les Dames d'Escoffier International (LDEI), in partnership with YETI, the designer, retailer and distributor of premium innovative outdoor products, today announced the recipients of its inaugural Woman of Purpose Growth Grants. Four $2500 grants will be awarded to four nominees from the Inspire & Thrive Mentoring Network, which is comprised of nominees from the 2022 Woman of Purpose program.

The Growth Grants program was inspired by nominees for the Woman of Purpose program, which recognizes women making a positive impact on a local or global community incorporating sustainability, food justice and public health. Applicants were asked to submit an essay stating how a grant would help expand their organization's ability to provide services that produce equitable outcomes for their community.

"Supporting our communities and those who continue to do inspiring and important work has always been at the core of the YETI brand," said LeighAnn Bakunas, Director, Community Marketing at YETI. "We are honored to continue partnering with Les Dames d'Escoffier to fund the grants that support such amazing women and organizations."

Applications were reviewed by the LDEI Growth Grants Committee and the winners are:

Joi Chevalier, founder and president of The Cook's Nook, which provides fresh, affordable food and nutrition services to non-profit organizations across Austin, Texas. The grant will be used to purchase a blast-chiller to improve operations at The Cook's Nook.





Leigh Sloss-Corra, executive director, The Market at Pepper Place, which connects Alabama farmers with needy families and individuals across Birmingham including seniors to make fresh, healthy food more accessible and support the local economy. The grant will help fund a matching incentive initiative for users of the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program.





Ann Yonkers, co-founder of FRESHFARM, which helps create a more resilient, equitable and sustainable food future through producer-only farmers markets, hands-on gardening and cooking classes and food distribution program. The grant will enable FRESHFARM to start a monthly farm stand at one of their newest Washington, D.C. partner schools, Whittier Elementary.





Linda Triesch, leader of The Promotora Project of the San Antonio Chapter of Les Dames d'Escoffier, supporting San Antonio Time Dollar Community Connections. Time Dollar - located in a lower income neighborhood without easy access to good health and healthy food sources – teaches nutrition, gardening and home budgeting to improve the life of the community. The grant money will help jumpstart efforts to cultivate a team of promotores who will provide community health education to residents.

"We share YETI's passion for and support of people and communities," said LDEI Board President Deborah Mintcheff. "Food connects communities in so many ways, and the dedication of the grant applicants to these important causes, thanks to YETI's support – is an inspiration."

Details on future Woman of Purpose nominations will be announced in 2023, and subsequent Growth Grant applications will be accepted in 2024.

About Les Dames d'Escoffier International (LDEI)

Les Dames d'Escoffier International (LDEI) is an international organization of women leaders who create a supportive culture in their communities to achieve excellence in the fields of food, beverage and hospitality. The organization's 2,400 members in 43 chapters in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom and France provide leadership, educational opportunities and philanthropy. LDEI chapters raised and donated more than $525,000 to community non-profits and philanthropic organizations in 2021. For more information, visit www.ldei.org.

About YETI Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, YETI is a global designer, retailer, and distributor of innovative outdoor products. From coolers and drinkware to backpacks and bags, YETI products are built to meet the unique and varying needs of diverse outdoor pursuits, whether in the remote wilderness, at the beach, or anywhere life takes our customers. By consistently delivering high-performing, exceptional products, we have built a strong following of brand loyalists throughout the world, ranging from serious outdoor enthusiasts to individuals who simply value products of uncompromising quality and design. We have an unwavering commitment to outdoor and recreation communities, and we are relentless in our pursuit of building superior products for people to confidently enjoy life outdoors and beyond. For more information, please visit www.YETI.com.

