Four Women Trailblazers Round Out All-Star Speaker Lineup at the 13th Annual Women's Leadership Conference Presented by The MGM Resorts Foundation

LAS VEGAS, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Four phenomenal women considered trailblazers in their respective professions will take center stage in August for the 13th Annual Women's Leadership Conference: Nely Galán, the first Latina President of Entertainment for a U.S. television network; Sharon Miller, Managing Director and Head of Small Business financing at Bank of America; Cristina Weir, leader of customer solutions consulting at Sprinklr, one of the world's most successful high-tech companies; and Dr. Elizabeth Lombardo, highly sought-after life coach and successful author. The conference will be held Aug. 5 & 6 at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

Nely Galán

Nely Galán is a self-made media mogul. Dubbed the Tropical Tycoon by the New York Times Magazine, she was the first Latina President of Entertainment for a U.S. television network (Telemundo). She is an Emmy Award-winning producer of more than 700 episodes of television in English and Spanish, including the FOX hit reality series "The Swan," which she produced through her multi-media company Galán Entertainment. Nely is founder of nonprofit The Adelante Movement, which seeks to empower Latina and multicultural women to become independent entrepreneurs, own franchises and control their economic futures. In addition, she is the founder and president of Santa Clara LLC, a real estate development and investment company that has commercial and residential real estate holdings in several states.

Nely authored The NY Times bestselling book SELF MADE: Becoming Empowered, Self-Reliant, and Rich in Every Way (Foreword by Suze Orman), focusing on the revolution in women's entrepreneurship led by multicultural women in the US and emerging economies around the world. Her next book, DON'T BUY SHOES, BUY BUILDINGS!, is about investing and thinking like an owner while you work for others. Already one of the most influential voices in the Latino community, Nely also just completed her doctorate degree in Clinical Psychology.

Sharon Miller

As leader of Small Business and a member of the Management Operating Committee at Bank of America (the "Bank"), Sharon is responsible for providing 11 million business owner clients comprehensive financial products and services through the Bank's network of approximately 4,400 financial centers, 16,400 ATMs and award-winning digital banking platform. Her team of 2,500 associates Sharon directs delivers advice and guidance to business owners across the United States on cash management, business financing, personal lending, investments and retirement. In her current role she oversees production of the Bank's Women Business Owner Spotlight, an annual study that explores the goals, challenges and everyday realities of women entrepreneurs across the country. Sharon appears regularly on national and local TV and radio, where she discusses small business issues and advocates for the nation's small entrepreneurs as the engine that drives the U.S. economy. Sharon is also an active member of the Bank's Global Diversity & Inclusion Council.

Cristina Weir

Cristina Weir is that rarity in the tech world – a highly successful woman! With 28 years of technology experience Cristina has focused her entire career on building solution consulting teams in the software industry for companies like Oracle and IBM. She now leads the WW Solution Consulting Organization at Sprinklr. Sprinkler calls itself the world's #1 social suite. Regarded as the world's first integrated social media management platform, this high-tech company helps large-scale brands ‒ such as Nike, Microsoft and McDonald's – tune into 25 channels globally and synthesize this ever-growing set of data points into cohesive social marketing, advertising, care and sales customer strategies and communications. Sprinklr has 24 offices in 15 countries and covers all 24 time zones for its global clients.

Dr. Elizabeth Lombardo

Considered NBA star Shaquille O'Neal's "Head Coach for Happiness," Dr. Elizabeth Lombardo is on a mission to free people from their inner critic to create the health, wealth and happiness they crave. Elizabeth has consulted with several Fortune 500 companies, presenting opening keynotes as well as running smaller workshops and exclusive executive roundtables. Her ability to help people unlock their own, unique personal happiness has made her America's most interviewed celebrity psychologist, with more than 100 radio and TV appearances. Elizabeth's expertise has contributed to many articles in a variety of respected publications. A Licensed Practicing Psychologist with a Ph.D. in Psychology and a master's degree in Physical Therapy,Elizabeth is the author of the bestselling book Better Than Perfect: 7 Strategies to Crush Your Inner Critic and Create a Life You Love.

"We at WLC are beyond proud to present these amazing women who have forged such highly successful career paths in male-dominated industries," said Phyllis A. James, President of the Foundation for Women's Leadership & Empowerment ("FWLE"). "Each presents a different powerful model of determination and accomplishment that will help both women and men take center stage in their own personal and professional lives."

Conference background:

The 2019 Women's Leadership Conference registration is $549, which includes the two-day conference and all workshops and lectures, a networking reception, and continental breakfasts and lunches catered by MGM Grand Conference Center. Time is allotted for attendees to build key professional relationships with others.

The mission of WLC is to provide women, and men who attend, the developmental tools they need to continuously advance their lives and careers. Through WLC women from all walks of life are offered a variety of ways to impact their personal and professional lives, including networking opportunities, educational workshops and exposure to other women who can serve as role models, heroes or mentors.

The conference will offer a wide range of learning opportunities, career guidance and personal growth tools, including:

Exposure to diverse and nationally recognized speakers and accomplished women role models

Two days of career-oriented workshops that will give women hands-on opportunities to develop skills based on their career needs

Three distinct learning tracks: Emerging Leaders, Emerging Executives and Executives

WLC is open to women of all ethnicities, professions/occupations and social backgrounds, locally and nationally, and men who support them. The MGM Resorts Foundation is the conference's Presenting Sponsor. Each year proceeds from the conference after costs, are donated to one or more local nonprofit agencies devoted to the welfare and development of women and children.

Participating sponsorships are available to organizations or companies who share the vision and goals of this conference. Sponsors include, but are not limited to: Aristocrat Technologies, Bank of America, Caesars Entertainment, Cox Communications, IGT, Prudential. For more information about WLC, please visit mgmresortsfoundation.org/WLC.

About The MGM Resorts Foundation

The purpose of The MGM Resorts Foundation is to collect and distribute monies and assets donated by employees of MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) for the aid and support of qualified community nonprofit programs, agencies or organizations designated exclusively by MGM Resorts' employees. In addition, the Foundation collects and distributes donations to the Foundation by third-party non-employees to support charitable, scientific, literary, and educational activities approved by the Foundation's Board of Directors and organized by MGM Resorts employees to benefit qualified non-profit charitable organizations designated by the Foundation's Board.

