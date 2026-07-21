Four Years in a Row: KSP, McLaren's Specialty Pharmacy, Recognized as a Leader in Performance Measurement by URAC

This honor validates KSP as a top-performing specialty pharmacy committed to making key contributions to advance performance measurements, leading to improved health for the communities KSP serves

DETROIT, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) has again awarded KSP, McLaren's Specialty Pharmacy, as a 2025 Pioneer in URAC's Leaders in Performance Measurement (LPM) recognition program. As a URAC-accredited organization, KSP continues to demonstrate a commitment to improving health care quality and well-being by meeting rigorous national quality standards for medication distribution and patient safety.

KSP has been awarded the 2025 Pioneer in URAC's Leaders in Performance Measurement recognition program for the fourth year in a row.

KSP, a multi-state specialty pharmacy provider, coordinates the delivery of high-cost biologic treatments and specialty oncology medications for patients managing complex, chronic diseases. Using a URAC-accredited specialty pharmacy like KSP gives patients access to not only oncology drugs, but also HIV antivirals, therapies for gastrointestinal and neurological disorders and more, at an affordable cost through financial assistance programs. Health systems and physicians utilize KSP's services for their patients to help streamline copay card coordination with manufacturers, application and enrollment in patient assistance programs (PAP) operated by drug suppliers, health insurance prior authorization, and financial advocacy for uninsured and underinsured patients. Being a URAC Pioneer in Performance Measurement means KSP goes above mandatory reporting requirements, providing insights into leading-edge measurement concepts.

"URAC gives accredited specialty pharmacies two goals each year: improve performance to be named as a top overall pharmacy and contribute to the advancement of performance for the accreditation program," explained Stephen Kaurala, PharmD, MBA, BCOP, KSP pharmacy manager. "The KSP team has a strong commitment to the patients we serve, wanting to make a difference while we help with their health care needs. Every year, we are evaluating how we can make our processes more streamlined, safer, and more efficient so our patients get the therapies they need in a timely manner."

To qualify as a URAC Specialty Pharmacy Pioneer, an organization must measure success around access and affordable care, communication and coordination, engagement and experience of care, healthy living, prevention and treatment, and safe care. URAC's Quality, Research, and Measurement Team considered data submitted in 2025, collected between January 1 and December 31, 2024. In addition to the data, specialty pharmacies must meet specific criteria, including holding current, full URAC accreditation, submitting measures on time for the reporting period, and participating in key activities beyond mandatory requirements.

"KSP fills the gaps where local pharmacies cannot; for those complex conditions that may require higher-cost drugs," said Surender Kanaparthi, R.Ph., MBA, DPLA, FACHE, chief pharmacy officer of the Karmanos Cancer Hospital. "Our specialty pharmacy helps patients regionally and as far south as Florida. To exceed the required URAC measurements, the KSP team has implemented various tools to help our patients, including a recent update to the patient portal that powers a new medication maintenance app, enabling real-time care management. The team truly raises the bar on what it means to be a Pioneer in Performance Measurement."

KSP achieved URAC Specialty Pharmacy reaccreditation in August 2023, after first receiving the achievement in 2020. The organization is evaluated for full accreditation based on risk management standards; operations and infrastructure; performance monitoring and improvement; consumer protection and empowerment; pharmacy operations; medication distribution; patient service and communication; patient management; and reporting performance measures to URAC.

As an integrated extension of the National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, part of McLaren Health Care, KSP has grown to support specialty needs across the McLaren system, which includes patients in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, and Florida. Learn more about KSP at ksppharmacy.org. For a list of available therapies patients may receive through KSP, view the specialty drug access list.

About McLaren Health Care

McLaren Health Care, headquartered in Grand Blanc, Michigan, is a $7.3 billion, fully integrated health care delivery system committed to quality, evidence-based patient care and cost efficiency. The McLaren system includes 12 hospitals in Michigan, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging centers, a 640-member employed primary and specialty care physician network, commercial and Medicaid HMOs covering more than 732,838 lives in Michigan and Indiana, home health, infusion and hospice providers, pharmacy services, a clinical laboratory network and a wholly owned medical malpractice insurance company. McLaren operates Michigan's largest network of cancer centers and providers, anchored by the Karmanos Cancer Institute, a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center. McLaren has 20,000 full-, part-time and contracted employees and more than 113,000 network providers throughout Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio. Learn more at mclaren.org.

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is a leader in transformative cancer care, research and education through courage, commitment and compassion. The Karmanos vision is a world free of cancer. As part of McLaren Health Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in Michigan. For more than 75 years, the administrative and research headquarters, along with the premier specialty cancer hospital, have been located in downtown Detroit. With multiple network sites, Karmanos delivers world-renowned care and access to clinical trials throughout Michigan and northern Ohio. The National Cancer Institute recognizes Karmanos as one of the best cancer centers in the nation with a comprehensive cancer center designation. Its academic partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine provides the framework for cancer research and education – defining new standards of care and improving survivorship. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Karmanos Cancer Institute