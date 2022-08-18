Four Years in a Row: TapClassifieds Remains on the Inc 5000 list in 2022

TapClassifieds has once again made the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies for its fourth year in a row.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth year in a row, TapClassifieds has been recognized on Inc. Magazine's prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. TapClassifieds is being celebrated once again for its success and innovation in the automotive and marketing automation industries.

Inc. 5000 continues to acknowledge TapClassifieds for its success over the past four years, as well as its constant innovation despite just coming out of the second year of a global pandemic and economic slow-down.

TapClassifieds is an industry-leading technology company that provides a digital marketing platform to help automotive dealerships reach, engage, and convert digital shoppers into customers. The award-winning platform utilizes marketing automation, customer engagement, and data analytics within the TapAutomotive Network to augment and support its clients' marketing strategies. In addition, the company has expanded the capability of its automotive network by earning the Google Partner badge and getting accepted into the Microsoft Partner Network, allowing them to better support clients' digital acceleration, drive new growth, and create real-world impact.

"TapClassifieds is honored to be featured in the Inc. 5000 for the fourth year in a row. I am exceedingly proud of our team's continued commitment to pushing boundaries within the automotive space," says Jaideep Jain, CEO of TapClassifieds. "This year, we have continued to focus on customer engagement and providing a comprehensive suite of marketing solutions to our clients. We are proud of our recent partnerships with Google and Microsoft and we're looking forward to partnering with additional platforms to enhance and optimize marketing solutions for our clients. We have also prioritized safeguarding consumers' information and changing data privacy standards in the automotive industry to foster a better car-buying experience for all."

