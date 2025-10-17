Fourier Health Announces $8.4M Funding Round to Modernize Clinical Care Intake and Unstructured Data Processing with AI

Round led by Yosemite, with participation from NextGen Venture Partners, Innospark Ventures, Tau Ventures, and others

MIAMI, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourier Health , a leading clinician-in-the-loop AI platform that streamlines and consolidates patient clinical data into use-case specific summaries to reduce administrative burden, today announced $8.4 million in seed funding led by Yosemite, with participation from Innospark Ventures, NextGen Venture Partners and Tau Ventures, and pre-seed funding from Lasagna, NextGen Venture Partners, Myelin, and Despierta.

Fourier Health was founded in late 2023 by multi-time founders and industry veterans James Lloyd and Christopher Lee. Fourier integrates with complex and fragmented referral and data harmonization workflows, surfacing only relevant and workflow-specific clinical findings. By parsing through high-volume patient data sources such as PDFs, faxes, handwritten notes, and other structured repositories, Fourier builds concise, relevant, and context-specific summaries, turning unstructured data into actionable patient-clinician insights. Fourier clients report seeing meaningful improvements in patient onboarding, an over 98% document validation reduction, and 2-3 hours of administrative burden returned per patient. With this new funding, Fourier will continue to refine its R&D infrastructure and build a leading team of engineers, sales, and implementation teams.

"Unstructured data in clinical care needs to be reimagined. The inefficiencies that plague scattered patient data, especially when providers waste so much time synthesizing it into something useful, are solvable," said Christopher Lee, Co-Founder and CEO of Fourier Health. "We're applying domain-specific artificial intelligence to tackle these pain points directly: providing last-mile LLM-enablement and specialty-specific customizations, truly allowing clinicians to do what they do best. We're incredibly grateful for the support, especially from investors that deeply believe in our mission as we continue to serve healthcare professionals and patients better."

The Fourier platform integrates into various Electronic Health Record systems with high levels of customization, enabling the processing of multi-source and multi-format documents, which in turn allows for stronger longitudinal and clinical summaries. By leveraging handwritten documents, PDFs, faxes, and Health Information Exchanges, Fourier can provide a much more comprehensive and holistic view of patient wellness, while at the same time reducing administrative workload with automatic document labeling and processing.

"Recent advancements in AI and LLM technologies have unlocked a world of new possibilities, yet the secret to making these truly useful and safe for patients and providers is to seamlessly embed these technologies within the existing data streams and workflows in health systems", said James Lloyd, Co-Founder and CTO of Fourier Health. "Our team brings the healthcare industry experience with the technical expertise to make this happen."

"We're incredibly excited to be supporting Fourier Health in their vision to streamline patient onboarding and increase access to specialized care," said Matt Bettonville, Investor at Yosemite. "Fourier is setting the standard for how AI can be applied in healthcare to reduce administrative burden and reduce time to treatment for the patients most in need of care."

A key piece of the company's platform is its ability to seamlessly embed into complex workflows and tap into a proprietary network of specialist clinicians who review and validate summaries, ensuring clinical accuracy and continued improvement of Fourier's models.

Before founding Fourier Health, James Lloyd co-founded and served as Chief Technology Officer of Redox Health, a leading healthcare interoperability platform integrated with over 9,000 healthcare systems, 120 different EHRs, and backed by nearly $100 million in funding. Christopher Lee co-founded and served as Chief Operating Officer of InfiniteMD, an expert medical opinion platform with over 3,500 specialty physicians, which was acquired by Alight in 2021.

