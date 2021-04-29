FOURMIDABLE adds two more apartment communities to their portfolio

- Alcazar Apartments consists of 142 affordable apartments located in Kansas City, MO. Alcazar offers studio, one and two bedroom floorplans and features controlled access, business center, laundry facilities and on-site parking options. The new ownership group has plans to install new security doors and camera as well as add additional parking. A name change is also in the works. Alcazar Apartments is a HUD Section 8 community; rents are based on 30% of gross income. For more information visit Alcazarapts.com.

- Sycamore Meadows, a 262 affordable apartment community located in Ypsilanti, Michigan, consists of one, two and three bedroom townhomes; some with basements. Sycamore Meadows is a HUD Section 8 community and is centrally located near parks, downtown and public transportation. Rents are based on 30% of gross income. For more information visit Sycamoremeadowsapts.com.

About FOURMIDABLE

FOURMIDABLE is a national real estate management and brokerage company that specializes in managing, marketing and leasing market rate, tax credit, senior and family government assisted, public housing and rural development apartment communities. Founded in 1975, FOURMIDABLE currently manages 73 communities in 12 states, with approximately 7,599 units under management. FOURMIDABLE is a member of the elite AMO (Accredited Management Organization) and is an approved management firm for HUD, MSHDA and other State Agencies. Additionally, FOURMIDABLE affiliated companies offer support for property management companies and owners, including agility-pm, a provider of back office accounting, HR, IT and compliance support; eCrosstown, a provider of free Wi-Fi amenity services to apartment residents; and ePhonz, a specialized telephone product for apartment management companies.



