FOURMIDABLE assumes management of four apartments across several states

According to FOURMIDABLE President, Michael Schocker, "The addition of these communities is a tremendous testament to our growing recognition in the industry, especially during these difficult times. We have partnered with a new ownership group in the management of Families First and Mason Homes, and we are also excited to continue our ongoing relationship with the owners of the two Flint, Michigan communities."

Families First Homes consists of 50 individual three and four bedroom residential homes located on separate lots in West Memphis, Arkansas . Located just across the Mississippi River, this market rate community is strategically located just a few miles west of Downtown Mississippi . Rents start at $500 per month. For more information visit FamiliesFirst-Homes.com. The management office is located at Mason Homes on 4 th .

. Located just across the Mississippi River, this market rate community is strategically located just a few miles west of . Rents start at per month. For more information visit FamiliesFirst-Homes.com. The management office is located at Mason Homes on 4 . Mason Homes on 4 th , a smoke free, 77-unit apartment community located in Memphis, Tennessee , consists of two and three bedroom open floorplans. Mason Homes, built in 2018, is a low income housing tax credit community with modern features and amenities including granite countertops, hardwood floors, clubhouse, fitness center and much more. Rents start at $776 per month. For more information visit MasonHomeson4th.com.

, a smoke free, 77-unit apartment community located in , consists of two and three bedroom open floorplans. Mason Homes, built in 2018, is a low income housing tax credit community with modern features and amenities including granite countertops, hardwood floors, clubhouse, fitness center and much more. Rents start at per month. For more information visit MasonHomeson4th.com. Country Club Manor, located in Flint, Michigan , is a 155-unit market rate community consisting of one and two bedroom units. The community offers paid heat, water and sewage along with laundry facilities, storage lockers and carports. Rents start at $519 per month. For more information visit CountryClubManorMI.com.

, is a 155-unit market rate community consisting of one and two bedroom units. The community offers paid heat, water and sewage along with laundry facilities, storage lockers and carports. Rents start at per month. For more information visit CountryClubManorMI.com. Rosehaven Manor, located in Flint, Michigan , is a 123-unit senior community offering a variety of lifestyle options designed for those 55 and older. This retirement community offers meals, housekeeping, activities and personal services. Rents start at $800 per month. For more information visit RosehavenManor.com.

About FOURMIDABLE

FOURMIDABLE is a national real estate management and brokerage company that specializes in managing, marketing and leasing market rate, tax credit, senior and family government assisted, public housing and rural development apartment communities. Founded in 1975, FOURMIDABLE currently manages 72 communities in 12 states, with approximately 7,375 units under management. FOURMIDABLE is a member of the elite AMO (Accredited Management Organization) and is an approved management firm for HUD, MSHDA and other State Agencies. Additionally, FOURMIDABLE affiliated companies offer support for property management companies and owners, including agility-pm, a provider of back office accounting, HR, IT and compliance support; eCrosstown, a provider of free Wi-Fi amenity services to apartment residents; and ePhonz, a specialized telephone product for apartment management companies.

For more information, please call 248-593-4603 or visit www.fourmidable.com

CONTACT: Michael Schocker, President

248-593-4634





Sue Voyles

Logos Communications

734-667-2005

SOURCE FOURMIDABLE

Related Links

http://www.fourmidable.com

