FOURMIDABLE Expands Their Footprint into Florida

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FOURMIDABLE, a diversified, national real estate management and brokerage company that specializes in managing rural development, public housing, tax credit and market rate communities, is excited to announce their emergence into the state of Florida.

FOURMIDABLE has been awarded the management contract for Orangewood Lakes Apartments in New Port Richey, Florida. This marks FOURMIDABLE's first property in the state.

Orangewood Lakes is a Rural Development community consisting of 68 one, two and three bedroom apartments ranging from 750 to 1,200 square feet. This smoke-free community offers a competitive amenity package including high speed internet access, a clubhouse, laundry facilities and a playground.

FOURMIDABLE has over 40 years' experience managing affordable housing and maximizing assets for their clients. Their goal is to use this expertise to optimize management and provide quality housing for the residents at Orangewood Lakes.

"FOURMIDABLE currently manages five communities in Michigan, Mississippi and Maryland for this ownership group and is pleased to continue our long standing relationship by managing one of their properties in Florida," said Sheldon Olson, Vice President of FOURMIDABLE.

Other properties managed by FOURMIDABLE for this group include The Elms in Carthage, MS; The Grove in Walnut Grove, MS; Pine Knoll in Greenville, MI; Manchester Apartments in Manchester, MI; and Greensboro Apartments in Greensboro, MD.

FOURMIDABLE is a national real estate management and brokerage company that specializes in managing, marketing and leasing market rate, tax credit, senior and family government assisted, public housing and rural development apartment communities. Founded in 1975, FOURMIDABLE currently manages 90 communities in 14 states, with approximately 8,800 units under management. FOURMIDABLE is a member of the elite AMO (Accredited Management Organization) and is an approved management firm for HUD, MSHDA and other State Agencies. Additionally, FOURMIDABLE affiliated companies offer support for property management companies and owners, including agility-pm, a provider of back office accounting, HR, IT and compliance support; eCrosstown, a provider of free Wi-Fi amenity services to apartment residents; and ePhonz, a specialized telephone product for apartment management companies.

