Fourplay's double dating app makes going out twice as fun for singles

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourplay Social LLC is pleased to announce that its new double dating app for singles, fourplayTM, has officially launched.

Designed to create a more fun, less awkward, and safer way of dating, the free app enables users to form "dating teams" with single friends, to browse, match, and go out with other duos.

FourplayTM provides the familiar "swipe right" dating app interface, but with a twist. In order to match, all four members have to indicate they are interested in connecting. Once everyone approves, a group chat is opened where the teams can get to know each other and make plans to meet up. There is no one-on-one matching on fourplayTM. It's simply double or nothing.

FourplayTM was created by Danielle Dietzek and Julie Griggs. The two met at Penn State University where they were sorority sisters. Following their graduation, both went on to pursue careers in the medical field. Tired of trading fun nights out with friends for dates with strangers they knew little about, the idea for fourplayTM was born.

"The solution was staring us right in the face — double date! You'll never regret a night out with your friend. Problem solved," said Griggs.

"FourplayTM is unique because instead of 'swiping' on just one person you're getting the chance to meet multiple singles at the same time," Dietzek added. "Plus, people tend to be more comfortable and act like themselves when they're in social settings with someone they know, which makes fourplayTM the logical cure to the awkwardness of dating," she continued.

The two co-founders also believe that fourplayTM creates a safer way to date, especially for women. "The fact that you're bringing an extra set of eyes along means you no longer have to worry about your drink being spiked when you're in the bathroom, or how to end the date if things get awkward. Your escape plan is literally built in," Griggs concluded.

Fourplay Social LLC was founded in January 2019. The app is now available in both the App and Google Play stores.

