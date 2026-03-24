FourPoint Resources Strengthens Executive Leadership Team to Support Continued Growth

DENVER, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FourPoint Resources, LLC ("FourPoint") today announced a strategic leadership transition designed to support the company's continued growth, long‑term vision, and commitment to strong executive leadership.

Tad Herz, who has served as Chief Financial Officer for 25 years, will transition to Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer. In conjunction with this change, FourPoint announced the hiring of Bryan Lemmerman as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Lemmerman will also join the company's Board of Directors.

As part of this planned transition, FourPoint is strengthening its executive team with the addition of a seasoned industry executive. Lemmerman joins FourPoint with more than 20 years of senior financial and strategic leadership experience in the energy industry. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Vital Energy, where he played a central role in navigating market volatility, executing transformative acquisitions, and supporting the company's successful $3.1 billion sale to Crescent Energy. Throughout his career, Lemmerman has worked closely with executive teams, boards, and capital sponsors to align financial strategy with long‑term value creation. He brings a strong track record of driving performance, strengthening financial strategy, and supporting scalable growth.

As Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of FourPoint, Lemmerman will oversee the company's accounting, financial, and marketing functions, and will play a key role in executing its strategic direction.

"Bryan is a highly accomplished financial executive with deep experience across capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic execution," said George Solich, President and Chief Executive Officer of FourPoint. "His financial expertise and collaborative leadership approach will be invaluable as we continue to advance our priorities to build our business."

This leadership evolution also highlights the significant impact Herz has had within the organization over the past two and a half decades. He has played an instrumental role in shaping FourPoint's financial foundation and operational discipline. His leadership helped guide the organization through multiple market cycles and strategic milestones, including the formation, growth, and sale of eight portfolio companies since the early 2000s.

In his new role, Herz will remain a key member of FourPoint's executive leadership team, focusing on enterprise strategy, administrative leadership, and key corporate initiatives. This role allows the company to continue leveraging his extensive experience along with the respected relationships he has cultivated with management, employees and industry constituents.

"Few individuals have had a greater impact on our organization over the years than Tad," said Solich. "His leadership and financial stewardship have been foundational to our success over the past 25 years. This evolution allows us to continue benefiting from his experience while positioning the company for the future."

This leadership transition underscores FourPoint's commitment to thoughtful succession planning, strong governance, disciplined growth, and continued excellence across all functional areas of the organization.

About FourPoint Resources

FourPoint Resources is a privately held acquisition, exploration and production company with operations in the Uinta Basin. The company is backed by major shareholders Quantum Capital Group and Kayne Anderson. FourPoint Resources is headquartered in Denver, CO and managed by FourPoint Energy.

CONTACT:

Jenna Samek FourPoint Resources, LLC

303.785.1564

SOURCE FourPoint Resources, LLC