Fourteen Animals Around the World are on a Journey for Survival When Climate Change Displaces Them to Bizarre New Habitats in this Captivating Interpretive Children's Picture Book

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What would happen to animals around the world when climate change threatens the habitat that they know and depend on? Beautiful photomontages and brief stories about fourteen animals that become displaced due to climate change will intrigue and inform young readers in the thought-provoking Displaced: A Story About Climate Change and How Displaced Animals Ring the Alarm, a blended nonfiction and fiction illustrated book from environmental artist, photographer, and author Ronnie Swire Siegel depicting a fantastical future where animals' natural environments become unlivable for them.

Sample story image Front Cover

Each story begins with a short description of the animal's habitat and why their current home is at risk. Environmental issues resulting from climate change particular to their habitat cause major havoc in different ways.

Based in science but with a clear departure to a fantasy reality, author Siegel helps readers to imagine what could happen if climate change is left unchecked: extinction of a species or relocation and adaptation to a new and different environment in order to survive.

Based in stark reality but cushioned in whimsical fantasy this book is intended to evoke action to lessen climate change and inform the reader about our responsibility as stewards of the earth. Young readers will end the book with an optimistic prediction that, with attention and action, we can work together to reverse the course of climate change to make our world enduring for all creatures.

The unique format of Siegel's captivating and wildly imaginative photomontages, will promote and encourage a dialogue at home and in the classroom about what climate change is and what we can do to prevent its disruption from the normal order of things on earth. A section at the end of the book provides parents and teachers a summary of facts to help answer questions from children about climate change. Siegel's debut children's book Displaced is the first in a series and is available March 1, 2021.

