Fourteen Excelera Member Pharmacists Receive Exclusive "Certified Specialty Pharmacist" Accreditation

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelera®, a subsidiary of Shields Health Solutions and the company behind the Excelera Network, a nationwide network of leading health systems and academic medical centers with specialty pharmacies, today announced that fourteen member pharmacists have earned or recertified for the exclusive Certified Specialty Pharmacist (CSP) credential from the Specialty Pharmacy Certification Board (SPCB). The newly certified and recertified pharmacists in the Excelera Network are:

Vicki Lanier , RPh, CSP - Avera Health

, RPh, CSP - Avera Health Amy Ross , PharmD, CSP- Avera Health

, PharmD, CSP- Avera Health Amber Rollo , PharmD, CSP - Banner Health

, PharmD, CSP - Banner Health Dave Andersen , PharmD, CSP – Billings Clinic

, PharmD, CSP – Billings Clinic Alexandra Hughes , PharmD, MSCS, CSP - Indiana University Health

, PharmD, MSCS, CSP - Health Josh Alldredge , PharmD, CSP - Intermountain Healthcare

, PharmD, CSP - Intermountain Healthcare Debbie Keck , RPh, CSP - Monument Health

, RPh, CSP - Monument Health Lenny Petrik , PharmD, CSP - Monument Health

, PharmD, CSP - Monument Health Michael Satterness , PharmD, CSP - Monument Health

, PharmD, CSP - Monument Health Melanie Alexander , PharmD, CSP - Novant Health

, PharmD, CSP - Novant Health Johnny Chang , PharmD, CPP, BCPS, CSP - Novant Health

, PharmD, CPP, BCPS, CSP - Novant Health Kelly Dugan , PharmD, BCPS, CSP - Rush University Health

, PharmD, BCPS, CSP - Health Neel Jhobalia, PharmD, AAHIVP, CSP - Rush University Health

Health Mark Natanek , PharmD, CSP - Rush University Health

Differing from the obligatory and state-specific licensure process, the SPCB's certification process is a voluntary program providing certification at a national level and allowing pharmacy professionals to demonstrate their specialty pharmacy aptitude and expertise in their designated specialized areas. Employers, manufacturers, patients, payers, and other healthcare providers rely on the CSP credential as an indicator that a professional is highly trained and competent in a variety of practice settings.

"Health systems that are part of the Excelera Network are held to the highest standards in terms of specialty pharmacy expertise, integrated care delivery, and improved patient outcomes," said Meredith Holt, National VP of Health System Partnerships at Excelera. "The CSP certification is a rigorous and trusted accreditation that demonstrates the commitment these professionals bring to their to respective fields. We are proud of the accomplishments of these new CSP certificants and of the ongoing commitment each of our members shows to improvement in specialty pharmacy care."

Most of the 25-plus members in the Excelera Network have at least one active CSP certificant. For a full list of Excelera members, visit: https://excelerarx.com/members

For more information about the CSP, visit http://www.spcboard.org/

