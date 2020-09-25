Fourteen Leaders Receive National Recognition from America's Service Commissions

Congratulations to the following awardees:

2020 ASC Innovation & Leadership Award Recipients:

Friend of America's Service Commissions: Senator Chris Coons (Delaware)

Friend of America's Service Commissions: Senator Roger Wicker (Mississippi)

Friend of America's Service Commissions: Congressman Dave Loebsack (Iowa)

State Service Leadership Award: State Senator Tony Vargas (Nebraska)

State Service Leadership Award: State Representative Matt Wilhelm (New Hampshire)

State Service Leadership Award: Mayor Michael Tubbs (California)

Outstanding Commissioner: Paul Calistro (Delaware)

Outstanding Commission Executive Director: Renee Bade (Idaho)

Outstanding Commission Staff: Jaclyn Kolar (Texas)

Outstanding Commission Staff: Sarah Sadowski (Montana)

Outstanding Service Program: United Way of King County (Washington)

Outstanding Service Program Staff: Gail Klearman (Iowa)

Honor Roll: Stacy Higa (Hawaii)

Honor Roll: Bill Hulterstrom (Utah)

"It's an honor to celebrate these fourteen national service leaders and champions right now at this critical juncture in our nation's history," said Kaira Esgate, CEO of America's Service Commissions. "We are grateful for their tireless work and stepping up to meet the moment through service, in spite of a global pandemic and greater challenges than we ever could have imagined a year ago."

For more information, visit statecommissions.org/annual-reception-awards.

About America's Service Commissions

America's Service Commissions (ASC) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan association representing and promoting the 52 state service commissions across the United States and territories with the mission to lead and elevate the state service network. State service commissions are governor-appointed public agencies or nonprofit organizations made up of more than 1,200 commissioners, private citizens leading the nation's service movement and administering 80 percent of the federal AmeriCorps funds to address pressing community needs. Learn more at statecommissions.org.

