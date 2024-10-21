Fourteen-Year Banker and Quietly Serial Real Estate Heavyweight Have Joined Transformational Real Estate Investing, LLC

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston's summer heat may be slowing down, but Transformational Real Estate Investing, LLC, a Houston-headquartered company has ignited.

As of October, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, Jeff Welch has joined the team, carrying forward his fourteen-year career in banking now to the real estate investment firm to assist accredited investors through their real estate journeys, both multi-family, and single-family deals.

Compounding the interest, Jeff Smith, a longtime heavyweight in the Greater Houston area as a tried-and-true successful real estate investor, will continue his ongoing journey and experiences regarding across the board professional practices in real estate, as an agent, broker, consultant, and investor within the Transformational Real Estate Investing community who are pursuing their own paths. Throughout his multi-decade career, he has earned numerous accolades for his industry excellence, including being recognized by the Houston Association of Realtors as a Top 1% Producer an impressive nine times. His credentials include Certified Negotiation Expert, Certified Short Sale Negotiator, Pricing Strategies Advisor, Certified Probate Real Estate Specialist, Independent Rental Owner Professional, and Texas Residential Leasing Specialist, highlighting his extensive expertise.

Founded and led by CEO Trey Stone, the company is dedicated to sharing its extensive knowledge of real estate investments, particularly in single-family rental properties and apartments. "Leading by authenticity is the only way that makes any sense. Over the years, I've seen investment firms place good people in the path of members who are on their way to financial freedom, but they lead from behind. In other words, the folks leading these members to financial freedom, aren't even financially free themselves. That was one thing I knew I'd do differently with my company. How can I look at our members and feel authentic if I was showcasing a dream that very few had even realized. So I decided to stack the team with real, hearty experience and I am overwhelmed with gratitude that they have chosen to join the company," said Trey in a request for comment on the new team members.

Impact on Communities

Transformational Real Estate Investing, LLC takes pride turning around unsafe and neglected properties into pleasant places for residents to live. This transformation not only significantly improves the quality of life for residents but also positively impacts surrounding businesses and communities. By revitalizing these properties, the company creates a ripple effect, enhancing neighborhood stability and fostering economic growth.

"This transformation is huge for residents and is a benefit for our investors and us, as we know we are making a big difference in many areas," added Mindy Price. "We are committed to making a lasting impact on the communities we serve."

Your Go-To Real Estate Education and Mentoring Group

Transformational Real Estate Investing, LLC is your go-to education and mentoring group for achieving generational wealth, financial independence, and accelerating your retirement. We offer comprehensive education and mentorship to help you navigate your investment journey, whether you're a seasoned investor or just starting out. Our support covers both active and passive investment options, ensuring you have the guidance, support, and experience needed to succeed. Our transformational approach fosters a thriving community dedicated to building a prosperous future together.

Transformational Real Estate Investing, LLC is a premier real estate investor education and mentoring group. Membership in the Academy provides members with access to comprehensive classes, both in person and online, covering all aspects of rental real estate.

