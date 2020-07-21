Fourteen Years Straight--Superior Roofing Company of Georgia Tops in the State for Consumer Satisfaction

ATLANTA, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Workmanship quality and customer satisfaction are important to any professional contractor, and to be recognized for these year-after-year are testaments to hard work, commitment and dedication. It is certainly true for Superior Roofing Company of Georgia, which has won its 14th consecutive Consumers' Choice Award®, recognizing it as a top business in the Greater Atlanta area.

Superior Roofing Company of Georgia received the award in the Roofing Contractors category based on consumer feedback in regard to value, professionalism and service.

"Superior is committed to providing the best experience possible for homeowners," said company president Ron Herring. "Gaining a homeowner's trust and their confidence in our work speaks volumes to all of the hard-working men and women at Superior. We take our jobs and our customers seriously and we are humbled that our efforts are recognized once again."

For more than 18 years, the Consumers' Choice Award has been considered a business seal of excellence. This year, more than 15,000 votes were cast in the Consumers' Choice Award campaign for Atlanta's favorite businesses, and numerous voters called attention to the due diligence, honesty and straightforward customer service routinely exhibited by Superior Roofing Company of Georgia.

In addition, the award-winning company is a CertainTeed SELECT ShingleMaster™, a notable credential which represents the highest standards of excellence, quality and knowledge in the shingle roofing industry. Superior also scored an average of 4.93 out of 5 on CertainTeed's Customer TrackRecord Survey, ranking it #1 in the State of Georgia and #6 in North America. They also provide extra value to their customers by protecting their roofs with CertainTeed's SureStart™ Plus warranties; they ranked #1 in the State of Georgia and #8 in North America.

"Year after year, Superior Roofing Company of Georgia continues to do it the right way," said Jay Butch, director of contractor programs for CertainTeed Exterior Products. "We are very proud to work with Ron Herring and his team because of their commitment to their craft, their business and their customers."

About Superior Roofing Company of Georgia

Superior Roofing Company of Georgia is a full-service residential roofing company dedicated to providing customers the highest standard of service and workmanship. Founded in 1990, Superior Roofing Company of Georgia aims to exceed the needs of its customers. In addition to its fourteen Consumers' Choice Award honors, the roofing business has an A+ rating with the Atlanta Better Business Bureau and is five-star rated on kudzu.com. For more information, visit www.superiorroofs.com.

About CertainTeed

Through the responsible development of innovative and sustainable building products, CertainTeed, headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, has helped shape the building products industry for more than 110 years. Founded in 1904 as General Roofing Manufacturing Company, the firm's slogan "Quality Made Certain, Satisfaction Guaranteed," inspired the name CertainTeed. Today, CertainTeed is a leading North American brand of exterior and interior building products, including roofing, siding, solar, fence, decking, railing, trim, insulation, drywall and ceilings.

A subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, one of the world's largest and oldest building products companies, CertainTeed has more than 6,900 employees and more than 60 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and Canada. The group had total sales of approximately $4.1 billion in 2019. www.certainteed.com.

