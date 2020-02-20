Fourth Annual Academic Research Colloquium Aims to Deepen Financial Planning Knowledge

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A fintech panel discussing new research on robo-advice and its implications on financial planning practice will take the spotlight at the fourth annual Academic Research Colloquium, February 20-22.

The panel will be led by Dr. David Musto, Ronald O. Perelman Professor in Finance at The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. Musto also served as guest editor of the fintech special issue in the Financial Planning Review, a double-blind, peer-reviewed academic journal from CFP Board's Center for Financial Planning. Other panelists include Jason McCarley of Oregon State University; Vanessa Perry of George Washington University; and Martin Seay, CFP® of Kansas State University.

The panel, along with 30 paper presentations from authors around the world are among the highlights of the colloquium, which is hosted by the Center in cooperation with the International Financial Planning Standards Board and FP Canada.

"Our aim is to provide fresh insights for scholars and practitioners and expand the academic foundation of financial planning," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "The emerging scholarly research presented at the colloquium is essential to ensure CFP® professionals have the knowledge, skills and ability necessary to succeed and better serve their clients."

The colloquium will also include a panel on the future of financial planning research hosted by the Financial Planning Review. The panel offers a look at how research can help shape the next ten years of financial planning practice.

"The Financial Planning Review is becoming the leading primary source for data that impacts the financial planning profession and practitioners," said Charles R. Chaffin, Ed.D., director of academic initiatives for the Center for Financial Planning and executive editor of the Financial Planning Review. "We're excited about discovering new directions for how research impacts practice going forward."

This year's colloquium has a paper acceptance rate of under 25 percent; invited speakers; interviews for open financial planning faculty positions; and a special focus on poster/concurrent sessions for doctoral students within financial planning programs as well as related research areas.

Practitioner sessions, devoted exclusively to exploring the implications of research to financial planning practice, will be led by prominent scholar-practitioners—individuals who have extensive financial planning practice experience and can apply those to relevant, impactful research. CFP® professionals attending these sessions will be eligible to receive CFP Board CE credit provided by the Financial Planning Association.

The colloquium is made possible with the support from the Center's Lead Founding Sponsor, TD Ameritrade Institutional, and Founding Sponsors Northwestern Mutual, Envestnet and Charles Schwab Foundation, in partnership with Schwab Advisor Services.

About CFP Board

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms and consumer groups as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 86,000 people in the United States.

About the CFP Board Center for Financial Planning

The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning seeks to create a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession so that every American has access to competent and ethical financial planning advice. The Center brings together CFP® professionals, firms, educators, researchers and experts to address profession-wide challenges in the areas of diversity and workforce development, and to build an academic home that offers opportunities for conducting and publishing new research that adds to the financial planning body of knowledge. More about the Center and its initiatives can be found at www.CenterforFinancialPlanning.org.

