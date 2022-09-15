Fourth Annual Global Climate Restoration Forum Highlights Momentum and Advancement of Restorative Solutions

Climate Forum Focused on Progress Toward Restoring our Climate

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the momentum of the first three Global Climate Restoration Forums, the Foundation for Climate Restoration (F4CR) held its Fourth Annual Climate Restoration Forum on September 13 - 14, 2022 as an online event for a worldwide audience.

The 2022 Forum included two days of programming featuring the perspectives of climate scientists, youth leaders, investors, policymakers, NGOs, entrepreneurs, and more. Hosted at the start of the UN General Assembly and just days before New York Climate Week, the Forum highlighted the latest progress and challenges in developing and deploying solutions that will restore our climate to healthy levels of atmospheric C02 and reverse global warming.

The Forum included sessions and workshops that explored: how to incorporate considerations of equity into the deployment of climate solutions and policy; the movement's new broader focus on Greenhouse Gas Removal (GGR), which includes the remediation of atmospheric methane; and the natural and technological solutions that, if scaled, can help us reach the Foundation's goal of reducing atmospheric CO2 to below 300 parts per million by 2050.

"The Forum brought together bright and optimistic minds, all of whom have something to contribute to our growing movement," said Rick Wayman, CEO, F4CR. "The Foundation has added an equity pillar to its mission and has broadened its scope to include GGR to ensure that our work is inclusive, comprehensive, and more likely to deliver the outcomes our climate so desperately needs. Together, we can protect our planet for future generations."

Climate restoration seeks to remove the trillion tons of excess CO 2 that has been accumulating in our atmosphere since the Industrial Revolution. This "legacy CO 2 " has raised atmospheric carbon dioxide levels above 415 ppm, rapidly warming our planet. Removing this excess carbon, in addition to ambitious mitigation measures, will return us to a climate that allows both humanity and the natural world to flourish.

"We need to ensure that solutions not only work for the climate, but also for communities..." - Quincy Childs, Science & Technology Policy Fellow, U.S. Department of Energy

"I stumbled across the Foundation for Climate Restoration, and at this point, everything changed for the better… I immediately signed up for the youth leaders climate restoration program and it gave me immense confidence through the workshops and public speaking opportunities…" - Aiyesha Swarnn, Youth for Climate Restoration

The annual Forums have brought together thousands of guests from all over the world. The First and Second Annual Global Climate Restoration Forums can be viewed on YouTube and the Third may be viewed on EarthX TV.

About the Foundation for Climate Restoration

The Foundation for Climate Restoration (F4CR) is a nonprofit whose mission is to mobilize and enact the policies that will restore the climate by 2050. It uses global dialogue and initiatives to unite policy-makers, technical and business experts, and the public behind the common goal of restoring our climate to healthy, pre-industrial levels of CO 2 . To that end, F4CR spotlights achievable solutions that will reverse global warming and ensure we have a habitable planet for future generations. For more information visit www.f4cr.org .

