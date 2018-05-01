Fourth Annual Great Lakes Economic Forum

MONTRÉAL, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - The Council of the Great Lakes Region will host its fourth Great Lakes Economic Forum this May 4-5th in Montréal, Québec at the Hôtel Bonaventure. Launched in 2015 in Chicago, the Forum is the only cross-border conference in the binational Great Lakes Region that brings all orders of government together with business, academia, and the non-profit sector to find new ways of harnessing the region's economic strengths and assets in today's borderless global economy, improving the well-being and prosperity of the region's citizens, and protecting the Great Lakes for future generations. BMO Financial Group will be releasing its 2018 state of the Great Lakes economy report to kick-off the Forum on May 4. Media registration is required to attend this event. Details about the program can be found at http://greatlakeseconomicforum.com/index.html#schedule.