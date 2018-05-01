Fourth Annual Great Lakes Economic Forum

MONTRÉAL, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - The Council of the Great Lakes Region will host its fourth Great Lakes Economic Forum this May 4-5th in Montréal, Québec at the Hôtel Bonaventure. Launched in 2015 in Chicago, the Forum is the only cross-border conference in the binational Great Lakes Region that brings all orders of government together with business, academia, and the non-profit sector to find new ways of harnessing the region's economic strengths and assets in today's borderless global economy, improving the well-being and prosperity of the region's citizens, and protecting the Great Lakes for future generations. BMO Financial Group will be releasing its 2018 state of the Great Lakes economy report to kick-off the Forum on May 4. Media registration is required to attend this event. Details about the program can be found at http://greatlakeseconomicforum.com/index.html#schedule.
|
Speakers:
|
Hon. Bardish Chagger, Canada's Minister of Small Business and Tourism
|
Hon. André Fortin, Québec Minister of Transport, Sustainable Mobility and Transport Electrification
|
Hon. James Zehringer, Director, Ohio Department of Natural Resources
|
Hon. Mark Hogan, Secreatary, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation
|
Bruce Heyman, former United States Ambassador to Canada
|
Doug Porter, Chief Economist, BMO Financial Group
|
Edward Stones, Global Director, Energy and Climate Change, The Dow Chemical Company
|
Steve Schmidt, Vice Chairman, Edelman
|
Date:
|
8:00 a.m. Friday, May 4 to 5:00 p.m., Saturday, May 5, 2018
|
Place :
|
Hôtel Bonaventure
|
900 de la Gauchetiere W.
|
Montréal, Québec
|
H5A 1E4, Canada
About the Council of the Great Lakes Region
Established in 2013, the Council is a binational non-profit that brings all levels of government together with business, academia and the broader non-profit sector to create the most prosperous, innovative, sustainable and welcoming region in the world. It achieves this mandate by conducting evidenced policy research, convening and connecting diverse perspectives, and acting as a strong voice for the Great Lakes Region's varied but interrelated economic, social and environmental interests.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fourth-annual-great-lakes-economic-forum-300640110.html
SOURCE Council of the Great Lakes Region
