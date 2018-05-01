Fourth Annual Great Lakes Economic Forum

Council of the Great Lakes Region

10:09 ET

MONTRÉAL, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - The Council of the Great Lakes Region will host its fourth Great Lakes Economic Forum this May 4-5th in Montréal, Québec at the Hôtel Bonaventure. Launched in 2015 in Chicago, the Forum is the only cross-border conference in the binational Great Lakes Region that brings all orders of government together with business, academia, and the non-profit sector to find new ways of harnessing the region's economic strengths and assets in today's borderless global economy, improving the well-being and prosperity of the region's citizens, and protecting the Great Lakes for future generations. BMO Financial Group will be releasing its 2018 state of the Great Lakes economy report to kick-off the Forum on May 4. Media registration is required to attend this event. Details about the program can be found at http://greatlakeseconomicforum.com/index.html#schedule.

Speakers:

Hon. Bardish Chagger, Canada's Minister of Small Business and Tourism

Hon. André Fortin, Québec Minister of Transport, Sustainable Mobility and Transport Electrification

Hon. James Zehringer, Director, Ohio Department of Natural Resources

Hon. Mark Hogan, Secreatary, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation

Bruce Heyman, former United States Ambassador to Canada

Doug Porter, Chief Economist, BMO Financial Group

Edward Stones, Global Director, Energy and Climate Change, The Dow Chemical Company

Steve Schmidt, Vice Chairman, Edelman


Date:

8:00 a.m. Friday, May 4 to 5:00 p.m., Saturday, May 5, 2018



Place :

Hôtel Bonaventure

900 de la Gauchetiere W.

Montréal, Québec

H5A 1E4, Canada

About the Council of the Great Lakes Region

Established in 2013, the Council is a binational non-profit that brings all levels of government together with business, academia and the broader non-profit sector to create the most prosperous, innovative, sustainable and welcoming region in the world. It achieves this mandate by conducting evidenced policy research, convening and connecting diverse perspectives, and acting as a strong voice for the Great Lakes Region's varied but interrelated economic, social and environmental interests.

