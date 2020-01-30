Fourth Annual Jeeps in the Vines Event to Benefit TLC Humane Society

DAHLONEGA, Ga., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaya Vineyards and Winery is excited to announce that their Fourth Annual Jeep in the Vines Event will be held on April 4, 2020 from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm. This event will feature dog and cat adoptions, a Jeep Show Logo Contest, special shopping opportunities with area vendors, raffles and an exciting opportunity to explore Kaya's Vineyard on our Jeep Trail Ride. Their title sponsor, JK Land Jeep Sales & 4x4 Outfitters, will be returning again this year as the honorary platinum event sponsor with their new HEMI powered Gladiator Hellcat Jeep available for onsite test drives. All raffle proceeds from the event and any donations will be presented to the TLC Humane Society.

You can read the full press release and details online. Registration begins February 1, 2020 by calling 706-219-3514, via email to info@kayavineyards.com or register online by visiting our updated events page.

Join the Staff at Kaya Vineyards to Support Your Furry Friends

Families of all sizes and ages – including their furry friends – are invited to enjoy a great day of live music, terrific food and fascinating Jeeps during the event. Guests will have an opportunity to participate in a variety of raffles and contests while strolling through the stunning surroundings at Kaya Vineyard and Winery. Over the past several years, Kaya Vineyards has been able to contribute thousands of dollars to the TLC Humane Society through the generous donations of the Dahlonega community.

Inexpensive Entry Fee for a Long Day of Fun

A low $25 entry fee is required for Jeep drivers, providing a range of fun benefits throughout the day-long event. This fee includes a registration in our "Jeep Show", a swag bag that includes a koozie, a stemless wine glass, a vineyard trail ride token and complimentary on-site parking! Registered Jeeps are asked to arrive at 10:00 am.

About Kaya Vineyard and Winery

Kaya Vineyard and Winery is built atop a ridge that is 1,600 feet above sea level elevation, offering an exquisite and panoramic mountain view of Dahlonega, GA. Kaya Vineyards offers the idea location for expansive indoor or outdoor weddings and events, featuring vineyard tours, wine tastings and daily events.

Press Contact:

Kaya Vineyard and Winery

info@kayavineyards.com

5400 Town Creek Road

Dahlonega,

Georgia

Ph: 706-219-3514

SOURCE Kaya Vineyard and Winery

Related Links

https://www.kayavineyards.com

