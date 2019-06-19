Fourth Annual National Bridal Sale Event July 20-27, 2019

HADDONFIELD, N.J., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth annual National Bridal Sale Event takes place on July 20- 27, 2019. Nearly 1,000 independent, locally-owned bridal retailers including top bridal salons in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will participate in this day meant to offer brides, bridesmaids, and wedding guests an unprecedented opportunity for substantial savings.

"National Bridal Sale Event, also called Bridal Saturday, has become an annual tradition for the bridal industry similar to a Black Friday or Small Business Saturday for other retail stores. It is recognized by Chase's Calendar of Events and scheduled annually on the third Saturday in July," says the event's creator, Sue Maslowski, owner of Jay West Bridal in Haddonfield, N.J. Most salons extend the sale for an entire week.

"It also means brides do not have to shop the Internet for price," Maslowski says. "They can walk into any participating bridal salon across the country and in Canada or Mexico on that day and touch, see and feel what they are purchasing with no surprises. And they can take the gown home the same day!"

New this year, a redesigned website (www.nationalbridalsaleevent.com) offers changing content and features such as e-books, bridal-salon-of-the-month, and wedding-gown-designer-of-the-month that brides will find useful year-round. Brides will also be able to download a coupon good toward wedding gown cleaning and wedding gown cleaning and preservation at a nearby Certified Wedding Gown Specialist™.

Organizations supporting this event include Association of Bridal Consultants, Association of Wedding Gown Specialists, Bridal Guide, BridalBoutiques.us, BrideClick, International Bridal Manufacturers Association, Inside Weddings, National Bridal Market Chicago, The Knot, Vows Magazine and WeddingWire. The Association of Wedding Gown Specialists is providing brides with coupons good towards gown cleaning and preservation.

A list of participating retailers, which is growing by the minute, can be found at www.NationalBridalSaleEvent.com/find-your-shop.

CONTACT:

Sue Maslowski

E-mail: nationalbridalsale@gmail.com

Website: www.nationalbridalsaleevent.com

SOURCE National Bridal Sale