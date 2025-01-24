Fourth Annual Nationwide Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 Tinnitus Awareness Fundraiser to Benefit the American Tinnitus Association

All profits on February 3 will be donated to the American Tinnitus Association to honor Texas Roadhouse Founder Kent Taylor and raise awareness of tinnitus, a poorly understood auditory disorder.

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Tinnitus Association (ATA) is honored to announce that Texas Roadhouse and its affiliate Bubba's 33 will host a dine-to-donate fundraiser for ATA on February 3, 2025. The nationwide event, now in its fourth year, honors Texas Roadhouse Founder Kent Taylor, who struggled with severe tinnitus. As a condition affecting more than 50 million individuals in the United States, the event raises critical funds for ATA, the nation's only public charity under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code exclusively dedicated to supporting individuals with tinnitus and their families.

Second from left, Emily McMahan, AuD and ATA board member, with Alaska Hearing & Tinnitus Center staff at Texas Roadhouse in Anchorage, Alaska, at last year's dine-to-donate event.

The event also marks the start of Tinnitus Awareness Week, which promotes awareness of tinnitus and its prevention, its wide-ranging impact on quality of life, the critical need for advancement in patient care and funding research for cures.

ATA CEO Patrick A. Lynch, Esq., MBA, noted that the nationwide fundraiser is unique in several ways. "We are the only U.S. public charity exclusively committed – day-in and day-out – to easing the suffering of millions of individuals living with the intrusive sound of tinnitus. Roadie Nation is ATA's largest corporate partner and has given us the extraordinary opportunity to engage with people before they have tinnitus, to raise awareness that tinnitus, in many cases, is preventable, and, most critically, the ability to reliably fund our patient support services and our Innovative Tinnitus Research Grants program," Lynch said.

ATA, which takes thousands of calls annually from individuals struggling with tinnitus, encourages everyone to spread the word about the dine-to-donate event and participate with family and friends. For those unable to join on February 3rd, Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 are donating 10% of the value of online ATA-branded gift card sales to ATA from now through March 31, 2025.

To find a location near you or to purchase gift cards online, visit Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 websites.

For guidance on tinnitus or finding an appropriate healthcare provider, contact ATA at 800-634-8978 or email [email protected]. Donations can be made to ATA online or by mailing a check made out to the American Tinnitus Association, c/o Truist Bank, PO Box 424049, Washington, DC 20042-4049.

