Fourth Avenue Capital Acquires The Ridge Apartments in Vancouver, WA

News provided by

Fourth Avenue Capital

20 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

SEATTLE, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourth Avenue Capital purchased The Ridge, a Class-B multifamily property located in Vancouver, WA in an off-market transaction. Fourth Avenue Capital now owns 18 assets across its portfolio, including three other properties in the Portland MSA.

Continue Reading
The Ridge - Vancouver, WA
The Ridge - Vancouver, WA

Built in 1987, The Ridge consists of 80 apartment units within 10 residential buildings on 3.05 acres of land. The property includes a leasing office, playground and pool. The property features large floorplans averaging 1,030 SF with 98% being the highly desirable 2x2 or 3x2 layouts. All units have a dedicated private garage parking space and washer/dryers.

Vancouver is part of the Portland MSA and Clark County is the fastest growing county in the MSA. The area continues to receive outsized investment, most notably with the $1.5B 32-acre Vancouver waterfront project that is underway. This 20-block project already features 1.3M SF of office, 250K SF of retail, a 7.3-acre park, a Hotel Indigo and continues to expand. Offering an unapparelled quality of life, Vancouver features 90 parks, 20 natural areas, 8 golf courses and quick access to major highlights like Mount Hood and Mount St. Helens.

The asset represents a value-add investment with moderate upgrade characteristics. FAC will be updating unit interiors as well as enhancing the existing amenity spaces.

According to Davis Vaughn, Managing Partner at Fourth Avenue Capital, "the acquisition of The Ridge was a compelling opportunity to buy a unique asset in a central Vancouver location. With the large floorplans and affordable rent levels compared to home ownership in the area, we feel this asset is well positioned in a growth market and look forward to improving the resident experience by executing our business plan."

About Fourth Avenue Capital

Fourth Avenue Capital is a real estate investment, development, and operating company headquartered in Seattle and Spokane, Washington focused on middle market multifamily assets in the Pacific Northwest. FAC has acquired over 1,000 units/ beds to date and has total assets under management of nearly $250M.

Fourth Avenue Capital plans to expand its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, leveraging strong relationships with industry partners and its ability to identify attractive investment opportunities. By aligning investor interests and implementing sustainable practices, the company aims to create lasting value while making a positive impact on the communities it serves.

For more information about Fourth Avenue Capital, its investment opportunities, and to get in touch with the team, please visit www.fourthavecapital.com

Media Contact:

Fourth Avenue Capital
[email protected]
www.fourthavecapital.com

SOURCE Fourth Avenue Capital

Also from this source

Local Industry Veterans Launch Fourth Avenue Capital as Multifamily Acquisitions and Development Operator in the Pacific Northwest

Local Industry Veterans Launch Fourth Avenue Capital as Multifamily Acquisitions and Development Operator in the Pacific Northwest

Fourth Avenue Capital ("FAC"), a middle market real estate investment firm, has announced its official launch. The firm acquires and develops...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Real Estate Transactions

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.