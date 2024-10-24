Fourth Avenue Capital breaks ground on 240 apartments in Liberty Lake, WA

SEATTLE, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garden-Style Community to Add 240 Apartment Homes to Liberty Lake's Meadowwood Technology Campus.

Fourth Avenue Capital has commenced construction on Signal Point Apartment Homes, a luxury suburban apartment community within the mixed-use Meadowwood Technology Campus in Liberty Lake, WA.

This new development will feature 240 apartment homes, complemented by an expansive resident clubhouse, gym, and leasing center. Set in a tranquil, park-like environment, Signal Point is just minutes from the town center, with easy access to major highways. The first move-ins are projected for mid-2025.

"Liberty Lake continues to be one of the most sought-after markets in the Spokane metro area," said Chris Rossman, Managing Partner of Fourth Avenue Capital. "Its excellent schools, small-town charm, and abundant recreational opportunities make it an ideal location for Signal Point."

Located at 24085 E Mission Ave, Signal Point is perfectly situated to take advantage of Liberty Lake's many amenities. As part of the Meadowwood Technology Campus, residents will enjoy access to a wide range of services and amenities within the master-planned community. Nearby recreational spots such as Liberty Lake, Liberty Lake Golf Course, Meadowwood Golf Course, and Rocky Hill Park are all within a mile and a half of the property.

"Our goal was to blend top-tier suburban living amenities with the natural beauty of the area," Rossman added. "Signal Point will offer residents the modern conveniences they expect, while providing the open spaces and outdoor features of a garden-style community."

Signal Point will offer a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes, ranging from 733 to 1,318 square feet. Each unit will be outfitted with high-end finishes, including quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, under-cabinet lighting, wood-style flooring, and oversized windows. Many homes will also include walk-in closets and extra storage space.

The community will be rich in amenities, including an oversized clubhouse with entertainment areas, social spaces, and private workstations. Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the full-size gym, equipped with cardio machines, free weights, and CrossFit options, all overlooking the pool area and lawn, where residents can extend their workouts outdoors. Additional outdoor amenities include a spacious living area with a dining section and fireplace, a pool and spa, barbecue grills, lounging spaces, and a dog park.

Signal Point is designed to offer the perfect blend of modern luxury and suburban comfort, making it a standout option for those seeking a high-quality living experience in Liberty Lake.

About Fourth Avenue Capital

Fourth Avenue Capital is a real estate investment, development, and operating company headquartered in Seattle and Spokane, Washington focused on middle market multifamily assets in the Pacific Northwest. FAC has acquired over 1,000 units/ beds to date and a development pipeline exceeding 500 units and $150MM cost. FAC's existing assets under management total more than $300M.

Fourth Avenue Capital plans to expand its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, leveraging strong relationships with industry partners and its ability to identify attractive investment opportunities. By aligning investor interests and implementing sustainable practices, the company aims to create lasting value while making a positive impact on the communities it serves.

For more information about Fourth Avenue Capital, please visit www.fourthavecapital.com

