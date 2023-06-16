Fourth Generation Family Business Celebrates 100 Years

Hoffman Painting & Finishing Honors Its 100-Year Legacy Of

Serving Washington-Metropolitan Residents & Commercial Businesses

BALTIMORE, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoffman Painting & Finishing , an interior and exterior refresh and renovation painting company servicing commercial and residential clientele with its roots in Baltimore, concluded 2022 by celebrating its 100th anniversary at a local winery in Mt. Airy, Maryland, welcoming family and longstanding clients and partners to commemorate the legacy built over three generations.

Hoffman Painting & Finishing Partners (ordered from left to right): Sam Hoffman, Christene Marie, and George Hoffman III

Opening its doors in 1922, Hoffman Painting & Finishing originated as a Baltimore-based residential painting company founded by George Hoffman Sr. following his return from military service during World War I. Known for high-quality workmanship, the company offered painting, plastering, and wallpapering services. Following his father's footsteps, George Jr. served in World War II and subsequently joined his dad in the family business in 1948. In the 50s, Sr. and Jr. partnered to add the Veterans Administration to their clientele, the first step of branching out to add government and commercial work to Hoffman Painting's repertoire. George III took over the business in 1988, moving the base of the company to the Montgomery County area. Over the 35-plus years of George's ownership, Hoffman has added a robust presence of HP&F to the DMV arena, working the historic Baltimore business hub, and continuing to lead the newly branded Hoffman Painting & Finishing. George III has maintained the family legacy of commitment to high standards of service for a 500+ client base of residential and commercial customers, including Frederick Health, Chick-fil-A, Olive Garden, McCormick & Schmick's, and Warschawski, alongside a loyal team featuring a diversity of talent and skill, with almost half of the team members having a tenure of over a decade with the company.

"It is an honor to continue the heritage of top-notch craftsmanship started by my father and grandfather," said George Hoffman III, President of Hoffman Painting & Finishing. "Their legacy built on faith, vision, and devotion has continued for generations and continues to guide how we conduct our business today. We could not have reached this milestone without our long-standing partnership with Hope Builders Inc., a remodeling and maintenance company with whom we have worked for 28 years and counting, and our 15-year alliance with Case Design."

In 2021, two of George III's six children, Sam Hoffman and Christene Marie, joined Hoffman Painting & Finishing as partners and have impacted significant areas of the business in these two years.

"This landmark is only reached by *3% of family businesses, and we feel humbled and blessed to celebrate our 100th year in business. It is not every day that you see companies survive and thrive for this long. It is a solid testament to how committed the past generations have been to our family legacy. I am proud to stand on the shoulders of the three George Hoffmans, and I am committed to upholding our values founded on excellence and putting the customers first," said Sam Hoffman, Partner at Hoffman Painting & Finishing.

Christene Marie , also the CEO and Founder of a branding and marketing agency, The Knowing Agency , said, "As we look ahead, we are expanding not only our service offerings but also our business and marketing strategy. We will continue to put Hoffman Painting & Finishing on the map in the digital sense. In addition, given our well-established relationships with our robust network of business partners and clients, we are committed to procuring additional partnerships with contractors, hospitals, healthcare facilities, and stakeholders in the government space over the next three to five years."

The 100th Anniversary Celebration culminated an entire century's commitment to faith and family and building on that strong foundation. Turning back time and reliving the Roaring '20s in honor of the company's 1922 beginnings, the time period attire and decor were highlighted by nostalgic tunes from the live band reverberating through the hall, proving the celebration to be a night to remember.

The learn more about Hoffman Painting & Finishing or schedule a free consultation, visit hoffmanpaintingandfinishing.com .

*According to a study conducted by the Conway Center for Family Business in 2020.

ABOUT HOFFMAN PAINTING & FINISHING

Hoffman Painting & Finishing is a fourth-generation family owned and operated business founded in 1922. The company offers full-service commercial and residential painting, maintenance, and renovation services to business owners, project managers, facility maintenance supervisors, designers, general contractors, and home owners across the Mid-Atlantic.

