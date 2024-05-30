Fourth patch of 'Operation Medic Bag' out now with new progression system and more

STOCKHOLM, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Operation Medic Bag" is a focused effort to respond to community expectations and improve PAYDAY 3. The initiative covers a range of sought-after features and improvements to gameplay, stability, matchmaking, content and enhanced features. The fourth patch of "Operation Medic Bag" includes replacing the challenge-based progression system with an Infamy Point-system. The patch also includes new rotating stealth and loud modifiers for more different playstyles and challenges, the Assassin skill line and Mask of the Week. The patch also includes a number of fixes throughout the game. Read the patch notes here.

Updates under the "Operation Medic Bag" umbrella are scheduled to increase in cadence, releasing smaller updates more frequently over time. This will allow players to see more consistent progress to the game and the community to give feedback on each update.

Overview of changelog

Infamy points replacing challenges as core progression system

6 rotating loud modifiers

2 new rotating stealth modifiers

Assassin skill line

Mask of the Week

3 spray paint patterns with 10 variations each added to the pool of level-up rewards

Added Enemy "Techie" to all Loud heists.

Gameplay improvements, Tech improvements and general fixes.

Read the full patch notes here.

About "Operation Medic Bag"

A team consisting of veteran developers from the design, community, communication and production teams has reviewed and revisited all aspects of PAYDAY 3, identifying the most impactful changes and reprioritized the development pipeline.

For more detailed information, see this post from the PAYDAY 3 team.

About PAYDAY™ 3

The four most well-known clown-masked criminals in recent video game history returned from retirement last September in PAYDAY 3 on PC via PC Game Pass, on Steam and Epic Games Store, as well as Xbox Series S|X, on Console Game Pass, PlayStation 5 and GeForce Now.

For more information about PAYDAY 3, please visit: https://www.paydaythegame.com

About Starbreeze AB

Starbreeze is an independent developer, publisher and distributor of PC and console games targeting the global market, with studios in Stockholm, Barcelona, Paris and London. Housing the smash hit IP PAYDAY, Starbreeze develops games based on proprietary and third-party rights, both in-house and in partnership with external game developers. Starbreeze shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the tickers STAR A and STAR B. For more information, please visit www.starbreeze.com.

