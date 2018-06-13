Fourth to Deliver Exhibitor Tutorial at Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition & Conference

Hart will present "Perfect Purchasing: Ensure the Right Price, Right Product, Right Vendor" a tutorial for hospitality leaders to learn more about the importance of a strong procurement process: choosing the right suppliers and providing the right products at the right price. The presentation will also address why having the right suppliers is vital to both commercial success and brand standards, and how to make sure your purchasing process is streamlined to ultimately drive profitability.

"Procurement is one of the most complex areas of hospitality. It's difficult to know exactly what products and how much you need and when you need it. Additionally, making sure you purchase from approved suppliers and only pay for what you order and receive adds to the challenge," says Hart. "Technology makes it easy to manage your procurement. By automating the entire process, you get the inventory you need in the right place at the right time at the agreed price."

The presentation comes on the heels of Fourth's recent product launch, introducing new solutions like Sentiment Analytics, POS Gateway and Third-Party Analytics. These new tools deliver measurable and actionable insights, helping operators make sense of their day-to-day operations and react quickly.



Fourth will be located at booth 1601, near the entrance of the exhibit hall, and will be showcasing its hospitality-specific platform – end-to-end Purchase-to-Pay, Inventory Management, Workforce Management and Analytics.

About Fourth

Established in 1999 by restaurant and hospitality entrepreneurs Derek and Edwina Lilley, Fourth was conceived "by hospitality professionals for hospitality professionals." Fourth offers a complete hospitality operations platform for purchase-to-pay & inventory and workforce management, underpinned by smart analytics and collaboration tools, enabling customers to optimize profits, enhance guest satisfaction and scale profitably. Its 1,100 customers in 60 countries include many of the world's most famous hospitality brands. To learn more, please visit www.fourth.com/en-us.

