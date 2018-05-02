Fourth to Present the Science of Scheduling at National Restaurant Association Show with Customer Bar Louie

England, Coen and Bar Louie's Jessica Carolyn, lead operations implementation for Fourth labor scheduling, will present "Science of Scheduling: A New Approach to Workforce Planning," a discussion of best practices to improve customer service and build customer loyalty. The presentation will also highlight unique data points that illustrate inefficiencies many operators face, and how implementing the correct technology solutions and effectively scheduling can improve the bottom line of your business.

"In light of changing regulations in the U.S. market, including minimum wage and tax reform, restaurant operators are closely evaluating staffing needs and budget allocation in an attempt to cut costs and maximize revenue. Now more than ever, it's vital to the long-term success of a business that managers are able to employ and deploy their teams in a way that increases both staff productivity and customer satisfaction," says England. "Most operators have the data they need from a variety of systems, but lack the operational efficiency of one solution to interpret the data and deliver valuable insights. That is where Fourth and The Science of Scheduling can play a role."

Fourth will be located at booth 5657, in the North Hall across from the Innovation Hub, where NRA attendees can watch demos of Fourth's platform, raise questions with experts and enjoy some warm hospitality and delicious refreshments.

For additional industry insight from Fourth, please visit the Fourth blog: https://www.fourth.com/en-us/blog

About Fourth

Established in 1999 by restaurant and hospitality entrepreneurs Derek and Edwina Lilley, Fourth was conceived "by hospitality professionals for hospitality professionals." Fourth offers a complete hospitality operations platform for purchase-to-pay & inventory and workforce management, underpinned by smart analytics and collaboration tools, enabling customers to optimize profits, enhance guest satisfaction and scale profitably. Its 1,100 customers in 60 countries include many of the world's most famous hospitality brands. To learn more, please visit www.fourth.com/en-us.

About Bar Louie

Founded in downtown Chicago in 1990 and headquartered in Addison, Texas, Bar Louie is an award-winning collection of neighborhood bars with a lively, social atmosphere. With more than 132 locations across the United States, Bar Louie is growing through both franchise and corporate openings. Known for its signature handcrafted martinis and cocktails, Bar Louie also features a scratch menu of shareable plates, burgers, and sandwiches served every day until close. For more information on Bar Louie, visit www.barlouie.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fourth-to-present-the-science-of-scheduling-at-national-restaurant-association-show-with-customer-bar-louie-300641053.html

SOURCE Fourth

Related Links

http://www.fourth.com

