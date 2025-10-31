Fourvenues Enters the U.S. to Redefine the $100B Nightlife Industry

The go-to platform for iconic venues like Pacha, Bresh, and Zamna brings its all-in-one solution stateside

MIAMI, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourvenues, the global all-in-one operating system for nightlife, is officially launching in the United States to shape the future of the industry. Already powering iconic venues and festivals in over 20 countries, Fourvenues brings to the U.S. a proven model that helps clubs, festivals, promoters, and beach clubs run smarter and grow revenue. Fourvenues is establishing new offices in Miami and New York to support U.S. operators directly on the ground.

From Ibiza to Dubai, Fourvenues has partnered with some of nightlife's most recognized brands—working with 14 venues ranked in the Top 100 worldwide, including Pacha, Club Chinois, Cova Santa, BCM, FITZ, Shelter, and Zamna. The company powers the full sales system at Pacha Group and provides the technology behind its brand-new online VIP sales experience, helping set new standards for how leading clubs connect with high-value guests and stand out within the $100B nightlife industry (Bars and Nightclubs Global Market Report 2025).

Across its portfolio, Fourvenues has consistently helped partners boost revenue by more than 20%, driving millions in annual sales for global brands, while enabling local operators to scale through technology built by and for the industry. Venues keep their workflows but gain a more dynamic, revenue-driven operation. Support is also built for nightlife's nonstop pace with 24/7 mobile support. Through this differentiated, first-of-its-kind offering, Fourvenues has maintained a 98% client retention rate, far surpassing alternatives in the market.

Unlike generic SaaS providers, Fourvenues was created by a team of nightlife insiders who lived every role—general managers, VIP hosts, bookers, and promoters. This firsthand expertise made it clear that nightlife needed more than a ticketing tool — it required a complete system to unify and elevate the entire operation. "Digitizing ticket sales means nothing if the rest of the operation is still manual," said Alberto Centeno, CEO and co-founder. "Fourvenues exists to help operators work more efficiently, maximize revenue, and deliver unforgettable guest experiences that they can actually control. We're here to elevate how nightlife runs."

Beyond software, Fourvenues takes a hands-on approach with its clients, approaching each client's business as if it were its own to encourage their collective success. The company introduces dedicated consultants into venue operations to push strategy, ensure the platform is fully leveraged, and unlock new revenue opportunities—capitalizing on the company's global expertise to deliver local impact. Key capabilities include:

Ticketing, Box Office & Guest Management : online and on-site sales, ticket scanning, real-time capacity control, and optimized VIP reservations. In 2026, new verticals will expand the platform to cover even more areas of club sales and operations.





: online and on-site sales, ticket scanning, real-time capacity control, and optimized VIP reservations. In 2026, new verticals will expand the platform to cover even more areas of club sales and operations. Promoter Tools : individual real-time sales reports and automated commission payouts.





: individual real-time sales reports and automated commission payouts. Marketing Integrations : native connections with Meta and Google , enabling advanced campaign tracking and attribution of sales.





: native connections with and , enabling advanced campaign tracking and attribution of sales. Finance & Payments : unified online/on-site payments, invoicing, and support for global payment methods while delivering a localized experience for every customer.





: unified online/on-site payments, invoicing, and support for global payment methods while delivering a localized experience for every customer. Insights & Reporting: real-time dashboards on revenue, demand, and customer behavior, including a sales forecasting algorithm with 90%+ accuracy.

To celebrate its U.S. expansion, Fourvenues will host its flagship Fun Business Days during Miami Music Week on March 25, 2026, leading into Ultra Music Festival. In just five years, FBD has grown from 300 to more than 3,000 attendees, becoming one of the most influential gatherings for the nightlife industry — uniting operators, promoters, and brands to share insights, showcase innovation, and shape the future of nightlife. Its U.S. debut in Miami marks a landmark moment, bringing this global community together on American soil for the first time.

Venues interested in partnering with Fourvenues can visit https://us.fourvenues.com and https://www.fourvenues.com/es , available on the 13th October.

About Fourvenues

Fourvenues is the global all-in-one operating system for nightlife. Without forcing venues to change the way they work, the platform centralizes every tool they need into a single system—making operations faster and more efficient. On top of that, its revenue-driving functionalities help operators maximize sales and unlock new growth opportunities. Founded in Spain in 2018, the company has achieved 38x revenue growth over the past four years (2021–2025) and is now trusted by operators in 20+ countries, including 14 venues ranked in the global Top 100. Fourvenues has raised $9.2M to date, with U.S. funds Base10 Partners and FJ Labs among its investors—renowned firms that have also backed Figma, Notion, Airbnb, and Stripe. With new offices in Miami and New York, Fourvenues is bringing its proven platform to the U.S. market.

