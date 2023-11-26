Fovia Ai to Showcase Optimized AI Visualization at IAIP Exhibit, RSNA 2023

Fovia Ai Provides Efficient AI Results in One Unified Viewer

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fovia Ai, Inc., a subsidiary of Fovia, Inc., a world leader in advanced visualization for over two decades and a preeminent provider of zero-footprint, cloud-based imaging SDKs, today announced that it will be showcasing AI interaction and visualization of AI results from multiple vendors and algorithms displayed efficiently in one consistent user interface, in the Imaging Artificial Intelligence in Practice (IAIP) demonstration November 26 – November 29 at the 109th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiology Society of North America (RSNA 2023) at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Fovia Ai’s flagship product F.A.S.T.® aiCockpit® provides Optimized AI Visualization in collaborative exhibit showcasing AI integrations

RSNA attendees visiting the IAIP exhibit will be able to explore AI integrations from 20 exhibitors with 28 products that are based on real-world clinical scenarios as well as see live demonstrations of Fovia Ai software integrated with vendors including GE Healthcare, Hyperfine, Laurel Bridge, Milvue, Nuance, Nvidia, PaxeraHealth, Qure.ai, Qvera, Siemens Healthineers, Smart Reporting, Telerad Tech and Visage Imaging. The interactive exhibit provides attendees access to emerging AI technologies, demonstrates the interoperability standards needed to integrate AI into the workflow of diagnostic radiology, and highlights AI-driven products that remove barriers to clinical adoption.

"For the fourth year in a row, Fovia Ai is thrilled to participate in the IAIP demo and to provide optimized AI visualization for various industry partners. Acting as a gatekeeper for AI findings, our technology works conjointly with the latest interoperability standards to make physician-validated findings readily available to AI orchestrators, PACS, and reporting systems. At this year's RSNA we are also demonstrating the efficiency of visualizing and interacting with AI results in one consistent user interface regardless of the algorithm origin, thereby streamlining AI-supported image interpretation," stated Fovia Ai's Chief Technology Officer, Kevin Kreeger, Ph.D. "We are pleased with the incredible forward-thinking environment the collaborative IAIP team provides every year."

Conveniently located adjacent to the IAIP demonstration, attendees visiting the Fovia Ai booth (#4161), can:

Explore AI-driven advanced visualization via F.A.S.T. ® aiCockpit ® and F.A.S.T. ® AI SDK and see how Fovia Ai technology enables radiologists and clinicians to efficiently access, interact with and modify AI results from multiple algorithms and AI vendors in one unified viewer. Preview select workflows integrated with a variety of vendors.

Discover how F.A.S.T. ® aiCockpit ® provides multiple paths for integrating AI. Learn how to leverage AI capabilities for PACS, reporting systems, universal viewers and hospital systems in a variety of ways—embedded zero-footprint web app or widget, white-label floating web browser, or comprehensive SDK Integration. Learn more.

Learn how to quickly develop advanced visualization applications that achieve efficiency gains by leveraging optimized segmentation tools, automated image processing and efficient reporting of clinical results. Schedule a meeting with Fovia Ai at RSNA.

To learn more about Fovia and Fovia Ai's complete product suites or arrange a demonstration at the 109th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America, November 26 – November 29, contact us.

About Fovia Ai

Fovia Ai, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fovia, Inc., a world leader in advanced visualization, a preeminent provider of cloud-based, zero-footprint imaging SDKs, and the developer of High Definition Volume Rendering®, XStream® HDVR®, F.A.S.T.® RapidPrint® and TruRender®. Fovia Ai's flagship products, F.A.S.T.® aiCockpit® and F.A.S.T.® AI SDK, enable radiologists and clinicians to efficiently access AI results directly within their existing workflows from any PACS, worklist, dictation software or hospital system. Complementary products in Fovia Ai's product suite include F.A.S.T.® AI Annotation, F.A.S.T.® AI Validation, F.A.S.T.® AI Workflows, F.A.S.T.® Interactive AI and F.A.S.T.® Interactive Segmentation, collectively providing tools to annotate, validate, modify, accept/reject, interact with and segment data. The flexible architecture of Fovia Ai's product suite and Fovia's 20+ years of radiology integration experience facilitate seamless integrations with a variety of partners, platforms, processors and operating systems.

For additional information and to learn more about commercial, academic or research licensing, visit fovia.ai or fovia.com.

IMPORTANT REGULATORY NOTICE: The applications mentioned herein are for investigational use only at this time.

