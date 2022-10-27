FOX 2 Detroit's Roop Raj & Taryn Asher to Light Up Blue Carpet for Inaugural Charity Gala

Emmy Award Winning Anchors Roop & Taryn Asher of FOX 2 Detroit to help raise awareness and funding for local nonprofit that helps underprivileged children

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A night of hope, stars, and philanthropy to take place as local nonprofit Neway Works, Inc. rolls out the blue carpet for their inaugural Let Your Light Shine Charity Gala to help children from under-resourced communities in need.

Co-hosted by Emmy award winning celebrity Master of Ceremonies, Roop Raj and Taryn Asher of FOX 2 Detroit, the black-tie fundraiser takes place Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the elegant Villa Penna Banquet in Sterling Heights at 43985 Hayes Road.

The purpose of the charity event is to bring awareness the nonprofit organization is making - bringing systemic change and social impact, all while raising funds to help underprivileged youth benefit from the developmental services Neway Works offers to realize their full potential.

"Let Your Light Shine Charity Gala will be an elegant evening of hope and inspiration, as we raise funds for the sociology social issues we are addressing with at-risk youth," said Shane Gianino, Founder of Neway Works. "What makes this night extra special is we are also celebrating our two-year anniversary of serving the public with our youth mentoring and developmental program, Project Transformation, leaving no children behind," Shane explains.

"I am looking forward to being part of such a special and purposeful night," said Taryn Asher, Emmy award winning anchor of FOX 2 Detroit.

The gala will also honor local business leaders for their positive philanthropic contributions throughout Macomb County and metro Detroit.

2022 Let Your Light Shine Honorees include:

Mashell Carissimi , Founder & CEO of JMC Electrical Contractor LLC

, Founder & CEO of JMC Electrical Contractor LLC Lisa and late Roy Esposito of Royal Aluminum & Steel

of Royal Aluminum & Steel Leonard Rancilio Sr. , Founder of Rancilio & Associates

Money raised from the gala will help Neway Works continue to target obstacles that hinder underserved teens from doing well in school and preparing them for a successful and meaningful life. There is often a disconnect between expectations the school places on the students and the support and resources available to these students.

With the community's support, the stigma of poverty in the mindset of underprivileged youth can be erased, and through the public services of Neway Works, progress is being made.

All proceeds from the gala will support Neway Works' youth mentoring and developmental program, Project Transformation.

VIP reception starts at 6:00 p.m. featuring networking, open bar, hors d'oeuvres, and live music by world renowned Sicilian Jazz artist, Michele Ramo. General admission begins at 7:00 p.m. with plated filet mignon dinner program starting at 7:30 p.m.

Black-tie or sophisticated cocktail dress attire required.

Sponsors include Austin Catholic High School, HOUR Detroit, JMC Electrical Contractor LLC, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Royal Aluminum and Steel, Thrivent Fortified Financial Advisors, and Weingartz.

For information on purchasing Gala tables, tickets, or sponsorship, visit bit.ly/RSVPCHARITYGALA

To donate, visit https://newayworks.org/donate/

About Neway Works , Inc.

Neway Works is a 501(c)(3) that is an advocate for youth mental health and wellness, helping teens from under-served communities step into their purpose, achieve academic success, and transform into productive adults in society through innovative youth mentoring and developmental programs, leaving no child behind. www.newayworks.org

