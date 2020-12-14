FOX Acquires CTV Original Series HOLMES FAMILY EFFECT in Deal with Bell Media

– Iconic contractor and TV Personality Mike Holmes returns to U.S. primetime on FOX –

To tweet this release: https://thelede.ca/V0MqL1

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Bell Media announced today it has completed a deal with FOX for their acquisition of the new CTV Original series HOLMES FAMILY EFFECT. The deal delivers the program to FOX in time to join the network's 2020/21 midseason schedule. The four-part series, which has completed production, makes its broadcast premiere in Canada on CTV in early 2021.

Today's announcement represents the latest in a series of distribution deals between Bell Media and FOX Entertainment, including CTV's acquisition of hit franchise THE MASKED SINGER and upcoming all-new celebrity competition series THE MASKED DANCER.

The inspirational HOLMES FAMILY EFFECT follows TV icon and professional contractor Mike Holmes, his daughter Sherry, and son Michael in their most heart-warming and moving series yet. Each episode follows the family as they surprise unsuspecting community leaders, transform their worlds, and ultimately make a positive impact on their lives.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the team at FOX Entertainment with a perfect home for HOLMES FAMILY EFFECT on FOX and its platforms," said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. "With a U.S. deal now established, we are focused on distributing the series to the rest of the world."

"FOX audiences have a long-established trust with Mike Holmes and his family, and we look forward to introducing this new series to our viewers," said Dan Harrison, Executive Vice President, Program Planning & Content Strategy, of FOX Entertainment. "HOLMES FAMILY EFFECT is sure to resonate with our audience, and it's great to partner with Bell Media to bring this series to U.S. viewers."

"I am absolutely thrilled about bringing Holmes Family Effect to FOX," said Mike Holmes. "This was a very special series to film, and I am excited that it will be brought to U.S. audiences as well."

To view full press release, click here.

SOURCE Bell Media

Related Links

bellmedia.ca

