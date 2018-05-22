Fox Blocks enters into a Strategic Partner Alliance with Helix Steel

By incorporating Helix Steel TSMR in their structures Fox Blocks can provide customers with added strength, resiliency and durability – all while shortening the construction schedule and achieving sustainability objectives.

Over the past year teams from Fox Blocks and Helix Steel have collaborated from a design and engineering perspective, culminating in this Strategic Partner Alliance between the two companies. The Alliance enables Helix Steel TSMR to be supplied with Fox Blocks Insulated Concrete Forms across the entire Fox Blocks dealer network.

"The combination of Fox Blocks ICF and Helix Steel allows us deliver more resilient, durable and sustainable concrete structures to our customer base," said Mike Kennaw, VP of Fox Blocks. "By including Helix Steel TSMR in our wall, slab and footing designs, our customers will realize the benefits of increased shear capacity, 3-dimensional concrete reinforcement and achieve elevated FEMA ratings for hurricane and tornadic activity. This Alliance empowers our partner network to deliver these industry leading solutions."

"Helix Steel is excited about our involvement with Fox Blocks," said CEO, Chris Doran. "The combination of our respective technologies will deliver tremendous value and time savings."

About Fox Blocks (www.foxblocks.com)

Fox Blocks Insulated Concrete Form Wall Systems provide an extremely energy efficient building envelope offering superior strength, sound, air quality, and well insulated walls. Fox Blocks ICF building blocks is a division of Airlite Plastics Company.

About Helix Steel (www.helixsteel.com)

Helix Steel is the manufacturer of Twisted Steel Micro Rebar ("TSMR"), the leading proactive concrete reinforcement technology in the world. Helix Steel is leveraged across a variety of markets including commercial, industrial, precast, residential, underground and infrastructure, and in applications ranging from structural to temperature and shrinkage, crack, seismic, impact, and blast resistance.

