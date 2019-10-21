Fox Corporation and Charter Communications Announce Comprehensive Distribution Agreement

Michael Biard, President of Operations and Distribution for FOX commented: "We are pleased that our renewed agreement provides Charter customers with continued access to our entire suite of networks and expands the ways in which they can access the FOX brands through additional video-on-demand and TV Everywhere platforms. We appreciate Charter's professional and collaborative approach throughout this process, and we look forward to expanding on our partnership in the days ahead."

Added Tom Montemagno, Executive Vice President, Programming Acquisition for Charter: "This agreement allows continued access to all of the FOX programming for our customers and FOX viewers, but it will also amplify our mutual efforts to address piracy and abusive password sharing issues. We appreciate FOX's desire to further collaborate as the video landscape continues to evolve."

The renewal covers distribution of the FOX Television Stations, FOX News Channel, FOX Business Network, FS1, FS2, BTN, and FOX Deportes. Additionally, the agreement includes video-on-demand and TV Everywhere rights for those networks, enabling Charter subscribers to watch a wide array of FOX programming live and on-demand through the FOX NOW, FOX Sports and FOX News apps.

About Fox Corporation

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports and entertainment content through its iconic domestic brands including: FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and the FOX Television Stations. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develops deeper consumer relationships and creates more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that will shape our strategy to capitalize on current strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Charter provides a full range of advanced residential broadband services, including Spectrum TV® programming, Spectrum Internet®, Spectrum Voice®, and Spectrum Mobile™. Under the Spectrum Business® brand, Charter provides scalable, and cost-effective broadband communications solutions to small and medium-sized business organizations, including Internet access, business telephone, and TV services. Through the Spectrum Enterprise brand, Charter is a national provider of scalable, fiber-based technology solutions serving many of America's largest businesses and communications service providers. Charter's advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reach® brand. Charter's news and sports networks are operated under the Spectrum Networks brand. More information about Charter can be found at newsroom.charter.com.

