Fox Corporation Announces Correction by FTSE Russell and Removal from Gambling Business Activity Exclusion List

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) ("FOX" or "the Company") today announced that FTSE Russell removed the Company's common stock from its Gambling Business Activity Exclusion List. FTSE Russell's correction followed a challenge by the Company and a review that determined FOX's level of involvement in the betting industry falls below the equity ownership threshold for classification on the Gambling Business Activity Exclusion List.

FOX challenged the classification earlier this year when it caused the Company's stock to be removed from Vanguard ESG funds (ESGV, VSGX) created to invest in companies with strong environmental, social and governance records.

Additional information about FTSE Russell's corrective action can be found here.

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports and entertainment content through its iconic domestic brands including: FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment, and FOX Television Stations. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that will shape our strategy to capitalize on current strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

