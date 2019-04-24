Fox Corporation Builds Washington Team

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation today announced the appointments of Abigail Slater as Senior Vice President for Policy and Strategy to oversee its federal public policy portfolio, and Ann Bobeck as Vice President for FCC Legal and Business Affairs. Both will report to Danny O'Brien, Executive Vice President and Head of Government Relations.

Ms. Slater most recently served as Special Assistant to the President for Technology, Telecommunications and Cybersecurity Policy at the White House. In that role, Ms. Slater was a top adviser to National Economic Counsel Director Larry Kudlow, lending subject matter expertise in broadcast regulations, privacy, intellectual property, cybersecurity and other regulatory issues. Ms. Slater was previously General Counsel for the Internet Association, a trade group that represents technology companies in Washington. Earlier, she focused on competition and antitrust issues at the Federal Trade Commission for more than a decade, leaving as an adviser to Commissioner Julie Brill. Ms. Slater has an undergraduate degree from the University College Dublin and a Master's degree in law from the University of Oxford.

Ms. Bobeck joins the Company from Covington & Burling LLP, where she represented an array of broadcast and media clients on regulatory and other media issues. Earlier, Ms. Bobeck served as Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at the National Association of Broadcasters. Ms. Bobeck has a B.A. degree from Wesleyan University and a law degree from The George Washington University Law School.

"Abigail Slater has been a technology policy maker at the highest levels of government and industry and will use that expertise to craft and communicate FOX's policy priorities," said Mr. O'Brien. "Ann Bobeck is a national expert in broadcast regulatory matters whose deep legal and regulatory background will well serve the FOX Network and our FOX Television Stations."

