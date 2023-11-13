Fox Corporation Earns 2024 Military Friendly® Employer Designation

News provided by

Fox Corporation

13 Nov, 2023, 12:00 ET

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) ("FOX" or the "Company") announced today it has earned recognition as a 2024 Military Friendly® Employer for the fourth consecutive year.

"Fox Corporation has long been an active advocate for the veteran, active-duty military and first responder community and the caregivers and service organizations that support them," said Fox Corporation Chief Human Resources Officer Kevin Lord. "Our employees and our audiences consistently rally to show gratitude towards members of our armed services across the country and around the world, and we are honored to be designated a Military Friendly Employer for four years in a row."

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over twelve hundred companies participated in the 2024 Military Friendly® survey.

In addition to its appointment to the Top Military Friendly® Employer list, Fox Corporation has been acknowledged by many organizations for its deep commitment to diversity and inclusion.  

In 2023, the Company was identified as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion by the Disability Equality Index and was named a Top LGBTQ+ Friendly Company by DiversityComm. Additionally, Black EOE Journal, HISPANIC Network Magazine, Professional WOMAN's Magazine, and U.S. Veterans Magazine all listed Fox Corporation as a Top Employer. The Company was also identified as Internship Program of the Year by Interns 2 Pros and was recognized as a 4-Star Employer 2023 by VETS Indexes.

Fox Corporation will be showcased in the 2024 Military Friendly® Employers in the Winter issue of G.I. Jobs ® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

About Fox Corporation
Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary iconic domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment, FOX Television Stations and Tubi Media Group. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

About Military Friendly® Employers 
Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 2,100 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation annually. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/.

About VIQTORY 
Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service disabled, veteran owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its owned assets such as Military Spouse Magazine®, Vetrepreneur®, G.I. Jobs ® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at www.Viqtory.com.

SOURCE Fox Corporation

