FOX CORPORATION NAMES JEFF COLLINS PRESIDENT OF ADVERTISING SALES, MARIANNE GAMBELLI TO RETIRE

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lachlan Murdoch, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX), today announced that Jeff Collins has been appointed President of Advertising Sales, Marketing and Brand Partnerships for Fox Corporation. He will succeed Marianne Gambelli, who retires after more than forty years as a leading ad sales executive in the media and entertainment space. Collins, who most recently served as Executive Vice President, Advertising Sales for FOX News Media, will now report to Murdoch.

In this role, Collins will oversee the company's Ad Sales efforts across the company's portfolio of brands and platforms, including FOX Entertainment, Tubi, FOX Sports, FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes, and FOX News Media, which includes FOX News Channel and FOX Business Network.

"I want to thank Marianne for her many contributions to FOX and congratulate her on a phenomenal career," said Murdoch. "Marianne has contributed immensely to the successful execution of our strategies, and it has been a great pleasure of mine to work alongside her. Jeff has established himself as a leader and an innovator and we are confident that he will continue to build value for our advertising partners across all of our platforms."

"It has been an honor to lead this talented team during such a transformative period in our industry," said Gambelli. "I know they are well positioned under Jeff's leadership to continue to set the standard for excellence for delivering results for our advertising partners."

"I look forward to leading the Ad Sales team as we continue to work with our valued partners to provide unique and compelling connections with the passionate audiences only FOX can offer," said Collins.

Collins joined FOX in 2019 from Viant Technology, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer for the company and its subsidiaries including, Specific Media, Vindico, Myspace and Xumo. In this capacity, Collins drove the company's ad tech expansion, including overseeing the 2017 acquisition of mobile ad company Adelphic and ushered in a massive digital innovation across demand side platforms (DSPs). Additionally, in 2016, Collins helped manage the integration of Viant into the Time Inc. business following their acquisition of the company.

Previously, Collins spent 18 years with Turner Broadcasting where he held sales and leadership positions across many of the Time Warner brands. As Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, he oversaw all east coast sales representing 70 percent of the revenue across the CNN properties including, CNN, HLN, CNN Airport and CNN Digital.

About Fox Corporation

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary iconic domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment, FOX Television Stations and Tubi Media Group. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

SOURCE Fox Corporation