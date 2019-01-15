Fox Corporation Names Joseph Dorrego Chief Investor Relations Officer and Executive Vice President of Corporate Initiatives

Nallen said: "Joe will play an important role as Fox Corporation looks to engage and inform shareholders and the financial community. Not only is he incredibly familiar with FOX's portfolio of assets and our vision for the Company's future, Joe also possesses a deep understanding of our industry that will enable him to highlight our unique position in the market."

Added Dorrego: "I am excited to assume this broad role at Fox Corporation and to have the opportunity to work closely with the executive leadership team. I look forward to assisting with the Company's growth strategy and plans for building long-term shareholder value."

Dorrego currently serves as Chief Financial Officer for FOX Television Stations. Previously, he served as Vice President of Investor Relations for 21CF, where he assisted with the coordination and execution of the investor relations program and served as a liaison between senior corporate and operating unit executives and the investment community. Dorrego earlier served as Vice President of Finance, overseeing 21CF's financial planning and analysis functions. He began his tenure at 21CF (then News Corp) in 2004 as the Director of SEC Reporting and Accounting Policy. Dorrego began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLC in the business advisory services group, serving clients in the telecommunications and professional sports industries.

Dorrego holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Salisbury University and received an MBA from New York University.

