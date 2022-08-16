Fox Dealer Appoints Donnie Shilling as Chief Technology Officer

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Dealer today announced the appointment of automotive industry veteran Donnie Shilling to the newly created position of Chief Technology Officer.

In his new position, Shilling will oversee the development, advancement, and management of Fox's current technical resources in addition to the assessment and integration of new technology acquisitions.

Donnie Shilling

Shilling joins Fox Dealer from Edmunds, where he spent more than seven years in various technology management positions. Previously, he served as a software developer for Hulu after running a web design and development firm for theme parks, water parks, and family entertainment centers across the United States.

"As our brand continues to grow, bringing on an experienced automotive technology leader to innovate our platform for our dealers is essential," explains Fox Dealer Founder and CEO GianCarlo Alabastro. "Donnie will play a critical role in directing our technology team through innovation and uniquely defined solutions for clients."

About Fox Dealer

Fox Dealer connects dealers to car shoppers across the US, Canada, and Peru with custom websites, stunning creative design, eCommerce solutions, and cutting-edge digital and social media marketing products including Facebook Messenger ads and Instagram videos. A Google Premier Partner, Fox Dealer is recognized for excellent AdWords skills and SEO know-how, a winner of the Automotive Website Awards and has been recognized by Inc. 500 and LA Business Journal. Now offering TagRail, an advanced retailing platform to help you increase sales with a seamless online-to-showroom shopping experience.

Media Contact:

Jeff Perlman

818.317.3070

[email protected]

SOURCE Fox Dealer