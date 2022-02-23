Fox Dealer has Been Named a 2022 Google Premier Partner

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital agency Fox Dealer has achieved 2022 Premier Partner status in the Google Partners program.

Fox Dealer's team of experts provides custom websites, digital advertising, and digital retailing for automotive dealerships in the United States, Canada and South America. Explore the full range of offerings on www.foxdealer.com.

Fox Dealer Founder and CEO GianCarlo Alabastro

"Attaining Google Premier Partner status for the sixth consecutive year has proven to be invaluable to our organization" said Fox Dealer Founder and CEO GianCarlo Alabastro. "This recognizes that we are a cutting-edge partner with Google, one that offers best-in-class advertising practices and expertise in industry trends across all categories and business sectors."

Google recognized the achievements of top-performing digital marketing partners across the globe by awarding Premier Partner status as part of the new Google Partners program .

The Google Partners program has undergone significant changes for 2022, including redefining what it means to be a Premier Partner through new, advanced program requirements and offering new Premier Partner benefits to support growth and success with Google Ads.

"Congratulations to our Premier Partners for being among the top 3% of Google Partners in the United States. These companies stand out based on their commitment to developing product expertise, building new client relationships, and helping their current clients grow. We look forward to supporting them as they help their customers succeed online."

- Davang Shah, Senior Director, Google Ads Marketing

Fox Dealer is part of a select group of Premier Partners in the Google Partners program . This program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.

About Fox Dealer

Fox Dealer connects dealers to car shoppers across the US, Canada, and Peru with custom websites, stunning creative design, eCommerce solutions, and cutting-edge digital and social media marketing products including Facebook Messenger ads and Instagram videos. A Google Premier Partner, Fox Dealer is recognized for excellent AdWords skills and SEO know-how, a winner of the Automotive Website Awards and has been recognized by Inc. 500 and LA Business Journal. Now offering TagRail, an advanced retailing platform to help you increase sales with a seamless online-to-showroom shopping experience.

Media Contact:

Jeff Perlman

818.317.3070

[email protected]

SOURCE Fox Dealer