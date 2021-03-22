Fox Dealer Receives Endorsement from Toyota

PASADENA, Calif., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Dealer, the award-winning eCommerce and digital marketing company, is now a Certified Website Partner featured by Toyota Motor Corporation's Dealer Digital Solutions. Prominent dealers like Wilson Automotive Group and Findlay Automotive Group have already signed up their Toyota stores, citing an increasing need for a strong online sales solution.

"We were looking for a sharp, responsive website provider and digital marketing partner to propel our internet presence and sales efforts," Claremont Toyota General Manager Brad Pringle said. "We found all of that and much more in Fox Dealer."

As part of the Toyota Dealer Digital Solutions Program, Fox Dealer provides Toyota dealers with beautiful, brand compliant websites that deliver an easy, content rich experience for Toyota shoppers. The websites include 24/7 availability with a dedicated support staff, and a dashboard so dealers are given full visibility to how their Fox Dealer website compares to others regionally and nationally. A periodic scorecard with Toyota's unbiased analysis of each provider is a part of Toyota's comprehensive vendor performance accountability so dealers can make an informed decision when choosing from Toyota Dealer Digital Solutions.

Fox Dealer connects dealers to car shoppers across the US and Canada with custom websites, stunning creative design, eCommerce solutions, and cutting-edge digital and social media marketing products including Facebook Messenger ads and Instagram videos. We are a Google Premier Partner recognized for excellent AdWords skills and SEO know-how, a winner of the Automotive Website Awards and recognized by Inc. 500 and LA Business Journal. Now offering TagRail, an advanced retailing platform to help you increase sales with a seamless online-to-showroom shopping experience. With white glove customer support available 24/7, Fox Dealer is here when you need us.

