Fox Dealer Unveils Live Chat Solution for GM Canada Dealers

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Dealer, the award-winning eCommerce and digital marketing company, now offers GM Canada dealers a live text and video chat product, named Fox Chat, through General Motors Dealer Digital Solution program.

Fox Chat uses the dealer's native technology on their sales team's phones and computers instead of forcing the use of a separate, cumbersome app, empowering the dealer and sales staff to use the service immediately. The all-in-one tool makes it easy for sales representatives to have a seamless conversation with their customers, from chatting about options via text, to co-browsing the inventory using screenshare; from vehicle walk-arounds with live video, to taking a first look at the customer's trade-in. The customer will never feel delayed in getting the attention they deserve and the sales person can help the customer transition quickly from browsing to buying.

GM Canada Dealer Digital Solution vendors must offer industry-leading technologies, designed to help sell more vehicles, service and accessories. Fox Dealer's Fox Chat is one of a few proven and distinguished platforms recognized as a GM Dealer Digital Chat partner.

The live chat solution is just one more product in Fox Dealer's extensive "mobile first" approach to eCommerce innovation and digital marketing design for dealers across the US and Canada.

About Fox Dealer

Fox Dealer connects dealers to car shoppers across the US and Canada with custom websites, stunning creative design, eCommerce solutions, and cutting-edge digital and social media marketing products including Facebook Messenger ads and Instagram videos. We are a Google Premier Partner recognized for excellent AdWords skills and SEO know-how, a winner of the Automotive Website Awards and recognized by Inc. 500 and LA Business Journal. Now offering TagRail, an advanced retailing platform to help you increase sales with a seamless online-to-showroom shopping experience. With white glove customer support available 24/7, Fox Dealer is here when you need us.

Visit www.foxdealer.com or talk to Fox Dealer support staff at 866-391-1718 or via email at [email protected] to launch your next top-performing chat solution.

Contact:

Gary Delossa

VP, Account Services

310-487-3393

[email protected]

SOURCE Fox Dealer