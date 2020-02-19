Fox Federal Credit Union Launches New Website Utilizing OMNICOMMANDER

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNICOMMANDER , a financial technology firm specializing in website design, social media management, branding, and outsourced marketing for credit unions, is excited to launch the new online presence for Fox Federal Credit Union.

Fox Federal Credit Union , formerly 20th Century Fox Federal Credit Union, has recently undergone rebranding after 21st Century Fox and Disney merged. The new site needed to provide a user experience on par with their name recognition in the entertainment industry, and create something that resonates with their locations in Los Angeles and New York City.

OMNICOMMANDER Founder and CEO, Eric Isham, said, "This might be my new favorite site. The team at the credit union had a vision of what they wanted the website to look like and I think we captured it. For Richard, their CEO, the user experience was just as important as the aesthetics. The navigation is smooth and everything is accessible within a few clicks. I'm excited to hear what the members think."

Fox FCU CEO Richard Chen said, "After completing a thorough review of several providers, OMNICOMMANDER was the overwhelming consensus decision - and I couldn't be happier. Eric visited us a few times at our LA office and made us feel very comfortable. He gave his personal guarantee that we would love it and he was right. Our new site has an incredible custom video that captures our diverse membership and is a perfect way to tell our story."

About OMNICOMMANDER

OMNICOMMANDER is a veteran owned and operated website design and social media marketing firm. With a focus on member experience, the company ensures every touchpoint has identical user interface. OMNICOMMANDER creates incredibly designed sites with built-in mobile responsiveness, SSL encryption, and observance of ADA guidelines on accessibility. Additionally, OMNICOMMANDER provides marketing services including targeted marketing, branding, and social media.

About Fox Federal Credit Union

Fox Federal Credit Union began serving employees of the 20th Century Fox studio in 1933. Originally known as 20th Century Fox Studio Employees Credit Union, Fox Federal Credit Union was formally chartered in 1965. The credit union has safely and soundly served their membership for over 85 years and has grown to become a full-service ﬁnancial institution whose mission is to assist members in managing their ﬁnancial resources by providing competitive, aﬀordable ﬁnancial products and services.

