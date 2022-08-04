FOX First Run Expands Partnership with Interactive Media Platform Partner ACTV8me to Amplify Fall Programming

ACTV8me Will Extend Its Proven Interactive and Data-Driven Capabilities Across Season 2 of Jay Leno's "You Bet Your Life" and Mattel's Party Game "Pictionary" Hosted by Jerry O'Connell

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX First Run announced today that it is broadening its partnership with media technology provider ACTV8me, to create a unified interactive experience across its all-star lineup "You Bet Your Life" and "Pictionary."

The leading mobile ad-tech company will leverage its Sequential QR Code™ (SQR Code™) solution in all 180 new episodes of "You Bet Your Life" and 175 original episodes of "Pictionary," producing a measurable way for sponsors to connect with the audience, while surprising and delighting viewers in real-time at home.

Across America's favorite game shows, ACTV8me will display its SQR Code™ to empower marketers to sequentially or randomly serve unique offers, messaging, and enhanced content in a brand-safe environment, all of which can be saved into the native wallet (Apple Pay or Google Pay). This proven solution allows sponsors to effectively measure lead generation and conversions. The SQR Code™ will also power an at-home segment, prompting viewers to play along with an audience question, to win sponsored grand prizes, delivering fun to the whole family.

"After a successful collaboration on Season 1 of 'You Bet Your Life', we are proud of our partnership with ACTV8me in scaling across multiple series, as we continue to accelerate the reach of these syndicated shows by infusing interactive elements that improve our audience experience," said Stephen Brown, EVP of Programming and Development, FOX First Run.

"We are excited to serve more viewers, and optimize cross-screen experiences for premier sponsors and prizing partners," added David Schreff, CEO of ACTV8me. "As we further expand into 'Pictionary' with Jerry O'Connell, we are jointly ushering in a new way for consumers to engage with the iconic board game as it comes to life on the television screen."

"These FOX First Run's syndicated game shows provide a perfect match for us to inspire full family participation, and enhance the in-show sponsorships together," expressed Brian Shuster, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of ACTV8me. "By displaying our SQR Code™ solution at pivotal moments, FOX First Run is designing opportunities for viewers to test their knowledge and be rewarded this fall."

Tune in this September as "You Bet Your Life" and "Pictionary" premiere on weekdays and weeknights in 192 markets in 98% of the U.S. including FOX Owned & Operated Television stations and on station groups Sinclair, Nexstar, Scripps, Tegna, Meredith, Gray, and others. Check your local listings, or visit https://youbetyourlife.com / and Pictionaryontv.com

About FOX FIRST RUN

FOX First Run serves as the television syndication arm of FOX Broadcasting Company.

FOX Television Stations owns and operates 29 full power broadcast television stations in the U.S. These include stations located in nine of the top ten largest designated market areas, or DMAs, and duopolies in 11 DMAs, including the three largest DMAs (New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago). Of these stations, 18 are affiliated with the FOX Network. In addition to distributing sports, entertainment and syndicated content, our television stations collectively produce nearly 1,000 hours of local news every week. These stations leverage viewer, distributor, and advertiser demand for the FOX Network's national content.

About ACTV8me ( www.actv8me.com )

ACTV8me's patented and proprietary media technology enables measurable engagement and attribution across all distributed content. The platform powers an interactive and transactional overlay that linear and streaming media networks, retailers, sports and entertainment venues, digital out-of-home publishers, and brand advertisers leverage across content and ad campaigns, connecting marketing spend to measurable sales outcomes. ACTV8me partners provide consumers with new valuable offers, digital coupons, and unique content, based on their age, gender, location and media consumption behavior, enabling global brands to drive measurable ROI. As a leader in interactive media experiences, including the new breakthrough SQR™ Code (Sequential QR Code), ACTV8me also partners with major television production and content owners to create original content that utilizes the platform's functionality, to unlock new recurring revenue streams.

Contact:

Fox First Run: Erica Keane, [email protected]

ACTV8me: Ashley McEntee, VP Strategic Partnerships, [email protected]

SOURCE ACTV8me; Fox First Run